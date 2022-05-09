tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Warning over new sub-variants

Warning over new sub-variants

BANGKOK: The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning over the emergence of three Omicron sub-variants that have the potential to transmit COVID-19 faster and infect the lungs, says the Ramathibodi Hospital’s Center for Medical Genomics (CMG).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 May 2022, 08:51AM

COVID-19-infected people with mild symptoms drive in and receive COVID-19 medicines at a Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

COVID-19-infected people with mild symptoms drive in and receive COVID-19 medicines at a Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 may cause more severe infections than the Omicron strain, it said on its Facebook page.

CMG said the WHO and many scientists around the world had been monitoring the three sub-variants in South Africa and the United States for weeks, reports the Bangkok Post.

Last month, South African scientists identified BA.4 and BA.5 there and laboratory experiments showed the strains can reinfect those who had the original Omicron strain, the centre said.

Figures showed a rise in the number of patients infected by the sub-variants admitted to hospitals in the two countries, it said. However, there has not been an increase in fatalities, it said.

It said that a change in the virus’ spike gene was the reason for the higher transmission rate, noting the virus can lodge into a cell wall of the lungs to cause an infection similar to that of the Delta variant. Some reports said the sub-variants had the capacity to dodge vaccines.

Meanwhile, the country registered 8,081 more COVID-19 cases - making it the seventh successive daily tally below 10,000 - and 54 new fatalities over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said yesterday (May 8).

The figures did not include 10,055 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. Doing so would raise the total daily number to 18,136.

On Saturday morning, the kingdom recorded 8,450 new cases and 58 fatalities.

Sinea Phuket

As of Saturday, a total of 91,279 people were receiving COVID-19 treatment, including 29,346 in hospitals, the ministry said.

It said 10,382 people were in hospitels and field hospitals while 51,172 were at home and community isolation centres.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all but four of the 8,081 new cases were transmitted in the country.

Bangkok continued to log the most daily cases with 2,176, followed by Buri Ram with 274, Chon Buri with 271, Samut Prakan with 243 and Khon Kaen with 241.

The four imported cases were two from Israel, and one each from Japan and the United States, the ministry said.

On Saturday, 10,588 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

According to the CCSA, the 54 people who died were aged from eight months to 95 years old with an average age of 75. All were Thais.

Bangkok logged two new deaths and no fatalities were reported in its adjacent provinces.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting
Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong’s next leader
First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Boby. Most probably the answer on your question is..No..! As many ATK tests are done in private at ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

Covid cases are going down with down trend line approaching Yellow zone? Does anyone know the averag...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

The president of PCC feels the urge to go public with a looooong talk. Fine, is his right, of course...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Wiesel pulls it in a personal fighting window. That is not what this is, talking about the 'stan...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

DeKaaskopp derailing again. Deviating to visa matters, in his reaction to Kurt while it is about Tha...(Read More)

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

@Kakka2 In what country is the " person to seat on the main chair in palace" elected by ...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Many tourists from European countries or other countries can enter Thailand without a visa. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

after chinese new year they will all be gone again..dont worry...few soups and easy done...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX

 