Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket

Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket

PHUKET: Officers from the Bank of Thailand are warning people in Phuket to beware fake banknotes in circulation on the island.

crime
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 January 2023, 02:54PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Officials from the Bank of Thailand Banknote Handling Center branch in Surat Thani arrived in Phuket yesterday (Jan 7) to investigate a counterfeit banknote received at a shop in Baan Khian, Thalang.

The fake banknote was handed over by two young men driving a blue PCX motorbike who arrived at the shop and legally bought kratom leaves from the store. The shop owner realised only later that the banknote handed over was fake, the officers reported.

The shop owner, reported only as “Nong Por, then posted a warning online, urging all shop owners to beware fake banknotes in circulation.

“In this case, the victim has done the right steps, only that he did not notice it in time,” one of the officers said in a report posted online.

“But Nong Por knows what the villains look like. He kept the counterfeit note and posted a warning online. When we heard the news, we followed up and we also went to the police station,” the officers noted.

The incident served as a warning to all shops as an example, the officers also noted in their report.

The owner of the shop next door to ‘Nong Por’ asked the officers to issue a warning over fake banknotes, the officers said, as elderly people living next door to that shop had also recently received fake banknotes.

“It would help if everyone accepting banknotes paid a little attention [to the banknotes they are receiving], It takes only about five seconds and we can help stop counterfeit banknotes [from being passed on],” the officers noted.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

While in Phuket, the team of officers from the Bank of Thailand visited shops in the area and handed out posters explaining the details to look for in order to identify a genuine Thai banknote.

“If there is a picture of the King, it’s a real banknote,” one Bank of Thailand staffer said. “But if the banknote is fake, it will be the paper that feels wrong,” the staffer added.

The Bank of Thailand lists the range of Thai banknotes currently in circulation on its website here.

A list of the counterfeit deterrence features to look for can be found here.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, last October warned of counterfeit banknotes in circulation in Northeastern Thailand, specifically in Udon Thani province.

People were advised to look for the golden security strip embedded in all B1,000 notes to ensure their legitimacy, reported the Bangkok Post.

The strips are seen as segmented when viewed normally. The words ‘1,000 BAHT’ can be seen when the strips are held up to the light, and the colour will change to green when rotated.

Counterfeiting money is a violation of Section 240 of the Criminal Code and comes with the penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of 20,000 to 40,000 baht, Maj Gen Archayon said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign diver missing off Phuket
Excitement at Hong Kong’s China border as quarantine lifted
Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness
Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries
Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton
Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic
COVID-jab rules for travellers confirmed
CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand
Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx
Patong floating ‘beach club barge’ seeks approval
Electricity bills go 13% up for all businesses in Phuket, nationwide
New curbs hobble return of Indians
Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket
High hopes for road safety under new points system
Phuket tourist reunited with lost iPhone

 

Phuket community
Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket

IMO The REAL objection is to the stunning Rusia women working as prostitutes. They certainly will ...(Read More)

Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket

Just look at the expat Facebook groups. Guy today hiring himself out as a traveling barber, not only...(Read More)

Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx

Wise words from Mr.Kurt again. Lol....(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

Please Capricornball , keep honking at them....(Read More)

Patong floating ‘beach club barge’ seeks approval

Technically registered as vessel, must have 535 life jackets +spare. When 'passengers' come...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

555. There's no reason to panic just because the people in charge have no idea what to do ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries

After 3 years of Covid controls, these individuals show they haven't learned a thing. They all s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

So.... Thai officials are caught out on their short or otherwise erased memory of their own histori...(Read More)

Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx

Dr Kusak knows flood of chinese coming to Phuket are weak vaccinated, and due to 100% lockdowns peop...(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

Nephew of former Pattaya mayor, says it all. They really think they above of law. Hang him twice!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 