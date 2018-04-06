The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Warning issued over household debt

BANGKOK: Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) research house the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) has raised a warning flag about a potential re-acceleration in household debt after the household debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of 2017 edged up for the first time in two years.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 April 2018, 10:00AM

The purchasing of new cars, especially at exhibitions like the Bangkok International Motor Show 2018, are a key factor behind rising household debt. Photo: AFP
The purchasing of new cars, especially at exhibitions like the Bangkok International Motor Show 2018, are a key factor behind rising household debt. Photo: AFP

The centre needs to monitor household debt this quarter, said chief economist Yunyong Thaicharoen.

But higher household debt at present should not be worrisome as consumer loan growth is largely driven by auto loans and mortgage borrowing by mid- to upper-income segments, where purchasing power remains healthy, he said.

The research unit’s comments came after the family debt-to-GDP ratio was found to have risen to 77.5% at the end of December from 77.3% in the preceding three months.

That was attributed to auto-loan growth, in line with the car sales uptick.

The country’s household debt-to-GDP ratio peaked at 80.8% at the end of 2015, falling to 77.3% at the end of March last year.

Household debt surged by B494 billion to B12 trillion at the end of last year, from B11.5trn a year ago.

“The passive deleveraging of household debt since 2016 opened people up to new loans. But banks need to monitor the situation amid the still-weak purchasing power of lower-income earners,” he said.

The household debt of low-income earners, particularly in the farming sector, remains high, dampening spending in this segment. That, coupled with increased unemployment and declining overtime hours, suggests the current economic expansion is not fully benefiting some segments of the labour market, he said.

World Cup League @ BISP

Thailand’s unemployment ranks increased by 73,210 in 2017 to 500,000, accounting for 1.18% of total workers. Structural problems are a key factor leading to the higher unemployment rate amid the growing freelance and automation trends, said Mr Yunyong.

The EIC is holding the country’s economic growth forecast for this year at 4%, mainly driven by robust exports and tourism, as well as global economic growth.

In 2018, exports are expected to grow 5% year-on-year, while tourism numbers are forecast to expand 8%.

In the meantime, Surapol Opasatien, chief executive of the National Credit Bureau, has sought to soothe jitters, saying the upsurge in household debt could be largely attributed to loans extended by commercial banks and state-owned financial institutions, for which the loan scrutiny process is quite tough.

Loans extended by thrift and credit cooperatives at the end of 2017 rose year-on-year by B62.2bn to B1.82trn

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

philipmason69 | 08 April 2018 - 11:40:43

I wonder if SCB's figures for "Household Debt" include the thousands of repossessed homes that are the direct result of every Thai banks' irresponsible lending practices and "special" rates for new-build homes.

Don't give mortgages to people who can't afford the payments, even if a property company is paying you to do so. The rest of the world already learnt ...

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.