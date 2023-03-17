Warning issued after shooting range catches fire

PHUKET: Officials have issued another fire warning following an outside area of a shooting range in Sakhu, near Phuket International Airport, catching fire late yesterday (Mar 16).

Safety

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 March 2023, 01:29PM

Trin Panyawai, President of the Sakhu Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), said he was notified of the fire, at the Asian Shooting Range, at 6pm.

Three fire trucks dispatched from Sakhu OrBorTor and Thepkasattri OrBorTor arrived at the scene, halfway between Thapkrasattri Rd and Nai Yang Beach on Route 4031, and took one hour to douse the flames.

Officers at the scene believe the fire was started by a discarded cigarette butt.

A key concern was that the outdoor area of the shooting range that had caught on fire bordered on a protected forest area that forms part of Sirinat National Park.

Firefighters at the scene urged people to be mindful that Phuket is currently in its ‘dry season’, making wildfires much more likely, and more dangerous.

People were urged to report any wildfires in the area to Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers at Sakhu OrBorTor at 076-328146.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub