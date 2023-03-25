British International School, Phuket
Warmer summer this year after protracted cool season

BANGKOK: The temperature will be 1 degree Celsius higher on average this summer than last year, according to the Meteorological Department (TMD).

weather
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 March 2023, 09:44AM

Tourists walk along a pavement next to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaeo on Na Phra Lan Rd, in the hot sunshine on Friday (Mar 24). Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Phuket weather report as posted at 6am on Mar 25. Image: Phuket Met

Department director-general Chomparee Chompurat said the hottest weather this week was detected in the North, in Phetchabun’s Muang district, where it peaked at 41.5°C on Thursday (Mar 23). Closer to Bangkok, the highest temperature was recorded in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, at 38.5°C, reports Bangkok Post.

"This year’s summer will be hotter than last year’s by one degree Celsius," she said.

She said most areas in upper Thailand would experience hot weather in the afternoons, with an average temperature of 35.5°C.

The highest temperature at 40 to 43°C is expected in Sukhothai, Tak, Lampang and Mae Hong Son, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are predicted to experience a peak of 38 to 39°C, Ms Chomparee said. The summer will last until the middle of May.

She also noted the cool season this year lasted two weeks longer than usual. It normally ends in the middle of February, but this year’s cool season wrapped up earlier this month, partly because cold snaps continued to move south from China.

According to the department’s weather forecasts for the next 24 hours, a thermal low will cover upper Thailand, causing hot weather and haze during the daytime, with very hot weather likely in certain areas.

Southerly and southwesterly winds will prevail over the lower Northeast, lower Central and Eastern regions. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds will remain in the Northeast and the East.

Southeasterly and northeasterly winds will be blowing across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with isolated thundershowers in the South.

From Sunday (Mar 26) to Wednesday (Mar 29), a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the South China Sea and the upper Northeast of Thailand, with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the uppe parts of the country where very hot weather is expected in some areas.

As a result, summer storms, gusting winds and hail are predicted to hit parts of the Northeast first before touching other regions.

People in upper Thailand have been advised to watch out for severe conditions and avoid staying outdoors, under big trees or unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops from damage.

From 6pm Friday (Mar 24) until 6pm Saturday (Mar 26), Bangkok and its nearby provinces are predicted to experience hot and hazy weather in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 33 to 39°C.

Kakka2 | 25 March 2023 - 10:47:16 

some officials few weeks ago guarantee that this year there wont be  water shortage in the island...... or maybe there will be?lol

 

