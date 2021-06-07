The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle

War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle

FOOTBALL: The War Elephants face a make-or-break battle in Dubai with the hosts United Arab Emirates in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the Fifa 2022 World Cup this evening (June 7) with both teams in with a chance to dislodge Vietnam from the top spot in the pool.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Monday 7 June 2021, 04:14PM

Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn takes part in a training session ahead of tonight’s game against the UAE. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn takes part in a training session ahead of tonight’s game against the UAE. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Vietnam, who have 11 points, will also be action for the first time in Dubai tonight when they take on bottom-placed Indonesia at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The UAE and Thailand are tied on nine points and both sides look to close the gap on Vietnam or even topple them off the top of the group should the latter lose.

At the end of the second qualifying stage, eight group winners and four best second-placed will make it to the final phase of the Asian qualifiers.

Thailand and the UAE had contrasting restarts to their respective qualifying campaigns, with the hosts hammering Malaysia 4-0 on Tuesday, when the War Elephants let Indonesia walk away with a point following a 2-2 draw.

With Vietnam just two points ahead and having played one more game, Thailand will be eager to repeat their 2-1 win in the first leg in October 2019. Back then it was veteran striker Teerasil Dangda, missing from the current squad through injury, who opened the scoring for the War Elephants. Ali Mabkhout equalised at the stroke of half-time but Ekanit Panya won it for Thailand six minutes into the second period.

Thanyapura

Under head coach Akira Nishino, Thailand have not had the best of times recently, failing to win any of their three matches since that UAE victory. A 2-1 reversal against neighbours Malaysia was followed by back-to-back draws against Vietnam and Indonesia.

Scorer in the first game, Mabkhout continues to impress for the UAE, his brace against Malaysia sending him top of the Asian Qualifiers scoring charts with eight, level with Japan duo Takumi Minamino and Yuya Osako, but also making him the second-highest scoring active footballer in international football with 73 goals, behind only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn, who netted the second goal against Indonesia on Tuesday, is convinced the War Elephants can pull off the needed victory at Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium tonight.

“We didn’t have an ideal preparation back home because of the COVID-19 cases in the squad and the result against Indonesia wasn’t what we had been hoping for, but this has made us even more eager for wins in our two remaining qualifying games here,” Adisak said yesterday.

“Right now, we are in a very positive frame of mind. We don’t want to disappoint our fans, so we will be trying our best against the UAE and Malaysia. We are keen to progress to the next round.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score
Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan
Leclerc pips Hamilton in crashed-out Baku
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns
Thailand’s women suffer double defeat and ‘racist gesture’
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games
Ricciardo in need of inspiration
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Osaka reveals ‘bouts of depression’ after shock French Open withdrawal
Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Suphanat bags a brace in draw
Remembering Seve’s special moment at the Memorial
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final
BISP and Cruzeiro renew partnership until 2023

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Even though today was specifically announced as the start day for registrations for non working expa...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

World travelers do well know the Phuket transport scamming, taxis, mini vans, tuk tuks, They learned...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Christy Sinophobia ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Foot " If the wait is long enough ,many will leave or just die" Sorry Foot, but in some...(Read More)

Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

So many wannabe detectives on here....(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Wow Christy , you are a true lexicologist. But what does your silly post got to do with this articl...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

I am vaccinated, have a flush bank account after being couped up for a year, and I want to come to P...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 