333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants target World Cup spot

War Elephants target World Cup spot

FOOTBALL: Thailand aim to become a force in Asia and claim their first-ever World Cup berth after retaining the Asean title on Monday night.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 January 2023, 10:36AM

Thailand players and coaching staff celebrate the 1-0 win over Vietnam on Monday which secured their seventh AFF Cup title. Photo: AFP

Thailand players and coaching staff celebrate the 1-0 win over Vietnam on Monday which secured their seventh AFF Cup title. Photo: AFP

The War Elephants secured their second successive Asean crown after beating Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup final for a 3-2 aggregate win to cement their status as the leading side in Southeast Asian football.

A fierce 24th minute drive from captain Theerathon Bunmathan was enough for the home team to win in a scrappy encounter at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, played under the watchful eye of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The victory gave Thailand their record-extending seventh AFF trophy and means they have successfully defended the title on three separate occasions, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand have now won the AFF Cup seven times, well clear of their closest rivals Singapore, on four.

Vietnam, with two titles, and Malaysia, who have lifted the trophy once, are the only other two champions of the biennial event.

Thailand coach Mano Polking admitted it was not a “beautiful” performance but praised the professionalism shown by his team.

“All credit to the players - they did a fantastic job,” the German-Brazilian coach said.

He added: “We wanted to remain as the No.1 team in Asean. Our next target is the Asian Cup [later this year]. We want to develop the team to be good enough to fight the likes of Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

“Thailand will next participate in the West Asian Football Federation Championship [in the UAE in March]. It is a great opportunity for Thailand to play with strong teams with higher world rankings.”

Polking and manager Nualphan Lamsam had helped Thailand regain the title in the previous edition in their first assignment in the positions.

“Fifteen years ago, we lost to Vietnam in the final,” Thailand manager Nualphan said. “This time we were successful and met our target for our fans. We were under pressure because we only had seven players from the previous edition with 16 players who had not won the [AFF] title before.

“More importantly, defending a title is always more difficult than winning it. I’d like to thank the coaching staff, players and fans for their unity which helped us win our seventh title out of 14 tournaments.”

Blue Tree Phuket

Nualphan, a member of one of Thailand’s richest families, will give the team a total of B20 million in bonus out of her own pocket.

The champions also received US$300,000 (B10mn) in prize money.

Nualphan was previously manager of the Thai women’s national side and helped the Chaba Kaew reach the Women’s World Cup finals twice in 2015 and 2019.

With 8.5 slots on offer for Asia at the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will be the first to have 48 teams, expanded from 32, Nualphan said the quota is attractive.

“Everybody wants to go to the 2026 World Cup,” she said.

“I have guided the women’s team to the World Cup and I’d like to take the men’s team to the World Cup too.”

Theerathon was named the best player of the tournament.

Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda, who missed both legs of the final due to injury, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Linh were joint top scorers with six goals.

It was Park Hang-Seo’s last assignment as coach of Vietnam after he had announced his departure ahead of the tournament.

“I’d like to congratulate Mano and Thailand for winning the title. I wanted to win the trophy as a gift for the Vietnamese football fans but I could not do it. The Vietnamese players worked very hard and I hope the fans will keep on cheering them.

“I am no longer coach of Vietnam but I will be a fan of Vietnam forever,” Park said.

Park also said he hadn’t given much thought to his immediate future.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1 Grand Prix schedule confirmed
Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest
Theerathorn strike seals AFF Cup triumph for Thailand
Jones appointed Wallabies coach in ‘major coup’ after Rennie dumped
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter
Man City fume as VAR ‘joke’ fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool
From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race
Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed
Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament

 

Phuket community
Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

One, representing failing in work and corrupt till the bone organisation, must have a thick plate fo...(Read More)

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

Ah, here we are, over one week from the big arrival and hospitals report - nothing!! Panic over ladi...(Read More)

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

@Galong. A lot of people of advanced age do tend to do that quite often. Particularly here on Phuket...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone. A message for all dissenting, elderly expats....(Read More)

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

To late! The Chinese New Year incoming tourist flow start now! Thai tradition wise, :-) , this '...(Read More)

Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

So everybody believes Chuwit?? Okay, lets see, an ex-politician (!) and soapy massage owner who has ...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

To anchor in open water, you should drop lenght anchor chain 3 times the water depth. It is anchor +...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Government Criminals, but hypocrite as they are warn: Foreigners must follow visa rules! Rules Immig...(Read More)

Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

Perhaps if many Thais were not so greedy and quick to accept money for obviously dodgy business part...(Read More)

Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth

The Phuket Governors are doing good to inform tourists that Phuket Saphan Hin is in evening/night a ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 