The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants suffer World Cup qualifier blow

War Elephants suffer World Cup qualifier blow

FOOTBALL: Thailand suffered a potentially devastating blow to their 2022 World Cup qualifying hopes yesterday (June 7) as they lost 3-1 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Ben Tirebuck

Tuesday 8 June 2021, 10:40AM

Teenager Suphanat Mueanta scored a consolation goal for Thailand in their 3-1 defeat by the UAE last night in Dubai. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Teenager Suphanat Mueanta scored a consolation goal for Thailand in their 3-1 defeat by the UAE last night in Dubai. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The win moves the UAE into second place in Group G on 12 points, 2 points behind Vietnam who breezed past Indonesia with a 4-0 win.

The UAE had a 2-0 lead before half-time courtesy of goals from naturalised Brazilians Caio and Fabio de Lima.

The War Elephants were handed a glimmer of hope when 18-year-old striker Suphanat Mueanta pulled one back after the break, before Mohammed Jumaa scored a late third for the UAE to put the result beyond doubt.

Thailand sit in third place in the group on 9 points after seven games; the UAE and Vietnam have both played six games each. Next up for Thailand is the game against Malaysia on June 15 (kick off 11.45pm Phuket time).

Elsewhere, Syria confirmed their position at the top of Group A with a 3-0 win over Guam. The result sees Syria join Japan in the third round of qualifying where they will be among the 12 teams competing in the next phase for four confirmed spots from Asia in next year’s tournament in Qatar.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Japan defeated Tajikistan 4-1 earlier in the day in Group F to secure their place in the next round with Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino scoring for a seventh consecutive match, equalling the national record set by Keisuke Honda in the process.

Also in Group A, China defeated the Philippines 2-0 although they remain 8 points behind Syria and can only hope to qualify as one of the best second placed teams throughout the groups.

In Group B, Australia hammered Taiwan 5-1 to maintain top spot on 18 points while Uzbekistan stayed in contention in Group D after trouncing Singapore 5-0 and now sit 2 points behind leaders Saudi Arabia.

Iraq trounced Cambodia 4-1 in Group C to remain top. Iran are 2 points behind them in second after defeating Bahrain 3-0.

At the end of the second qualifying stage, eight group winners and four best second-placed will make it to the final phase of the Asian qualifiers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle
Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score
Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan
Leclerc pips Hamilton in crashed-out Baku
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns
Thailand’s women suffer double defeat and ‘racist gesture’
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games
Ricciardo in need of inspiration
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Osaka reveals ‘bouts of depression’ after shock French Open withdrawal
Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Suphanat bags a brace in draw
Remembering Seve’s special moment at the Memorial
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final

 

Phuket community
Jab history made, says PM

It’s about 2% of population in LOS are vaccinated, it’s a loooooong road to go. And when the Del...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@christysweet. Like many many people I would buy Chinese anything long before buying the rubbish mad...(Read More)

A plea for your support

@DeKaaskopp. LOL and so true. I'd pay 100 Baht/day if Phuket News promise never to publish his...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

It would not be In Thailands interests either immediately or in the future, both economically and hu...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

It may take another 2 weeks or so for the Government to realize that the 'Grand reopening' o...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Anyone else shocked and stunned at this non-announcement. Par for the course from the current xenoph...(Read More)

THAI Airways to start European flights to Phuket in July

Agogo, I agree. We’re all sick of it. Like a broken record. ...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

Christy love, I know you mean well, but what you are saying is simply not true. Efficacy rates of di...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

Hello! It’s meant to be a start. It will be slow at first, and things will very gradually ramp up....(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Christy don’t be so negative. Sinovac is safe, effective, and approved by WHO. It has been indepen...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 