Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants settle for third place

War Elephants settle for third place

FOOTBALL: Thailand made up for their shock defeat to Malaysia by claiming the third place in the King’s Cup after securing a 2-1 upset victory over higher-ranked Trinidad and Tobago last night (Sept 25).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 September 2022, 09:21AM

Thai players celebrate after scoring a goal against Trinidad and Tobago during their King’s Cup third-place play-off last night (Sept 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

Thai players celebrate after scoring a goal against Trinidad and Tobago during their King’s Cup third-place play-off last night (Sept 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

Before the kick-off at Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium, Thailand team manager Nualphan Lamsam announced a cash reward of B2 million for the squad for claiming third place in the prestigious tournament, reports the Bangkok Post.

Nualphan told the players that she wanted them to win the game and claim some FIFA ranking points.

The promise of cash reward proved a big motivation for the War Elephants, who lost to regional foes Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out on Thursday following a 1-1 stalemate at the end of 90 minutes.

Trinidad and Tobago, who at No.101 are the highest ranked team in the tournament, were edged 2-1 by Tajikistan, also on Thursday.

The hosts were without injured skipper Chanathip Songkrasin in the match and coach Mano Polking gave starts to Suphanat Mueanta and Jakkaphan Kaewprom.

After Trinidad and Tobago’s Levi Garcia sent a shot wide, the Thais pounced on the first real scoring opportunity they had yesterday.

Thai Residential

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip’s effort to ward off a shot by Suphanat went straight to unmarked Channarong Promsrikaew and the Thai midfielder had no trouble in putting the home team ahead in the 21st minute.

It was Channarong’s first goal for the national team.

A few minutes later, Garcia threatened again but his header was saved by Thailand goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawchuek.

Suphanat nearly added the second goal to the Thai tally before the break but was denied by Phillip. The young striker was then wasteful with another opportunity, firing the ball wide over the bar.

Trinidad and Tobago were relentless in their attacks in the second half and were rewarded with the leveller at the 60-minute mark when a Kareem Moses header off a corner was deflected into the goal by Thai defender Kritsada Kaman.

Thailand picked up the match-winning goal after 72 minutes when Channarong set up Supachok Sarachat, who finished off the move with spectacular curler to seal third place for the War Elephants.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Atthaya edges Kang for LPGA NW Arkansas trophy
Thailand expect tough fight in third-place play-off
Cricket the Winner as Phuket XI host touring Kajang Panthers
Young Thai driver makes karting history
Celest one fight away from her dream
Asia Long Drive a big hit at Laguna Phuket
Natthakritta among WAAP contenders
Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races
Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule

 

Phuket community
Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Why does Thailand even try? Has Thailand ever had an education system that taught students that, in...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

I took a bad spill just getting it off the stand two weeks ago from a slippery surface. People rush...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Any property developers concerned are so only to keep inventory low, prices high. Stop buying into t...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

It's called competition and the free market. Get used to it!...(Read More)

Sugary drink makers get tax reprieve

This is all about Finance ministry money talk. Typical Thai.. Not care for Thai peoples health. Here...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Another batch of formerly entitled people waking up to the new reality and asking for government han...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Has an EIA ever said 'no' ? Over the last month likely 25 or so rai of old growth forest ...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Always the same, when hotel/massage shop do good business, more hotels/massages shops popping up ar...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Seems cannabis was overpriced ( As all exclusive and/or forbidden drugs do). Now during legalisation...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Typo. Read for 'lusty' --> 'Pleasure garden'....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 