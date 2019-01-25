BANGKOK: The Thai national football team today (Jan 25) received a B10 million cash reward for their performance that saw them reach the last 16 stage of the on-going AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 January 2019, 01:10PM

Thai football chief Somyot Poompunmuang, fourth right, receives a cheque from Gulf Energy Development Plc.

Thailand regrouped after a nightmare start and made it to the knockout stage of the quadrennial tournament for the first time in 47 years.

They eventually left the tournament at the hands of China after one win, two losses and a draw.

A cheque for the sum of B10 million was presented to Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang by Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Plc yesterday.

Thailand caretaker coach Sirisak Yodyardthai and four national team members, Chanathip Songkrasin, Tanaboon Ketsarat, Adisorn Promrak and Supachai Chaided, were present at the ceremony at the FAT head office.

Somyot said: “This is not the first time that Gulf has come forward with such a generous gesture. They have been supporting us for some time now.

“They will be sponsoring the Gulf Southern League in the five border provinces to help bring about peace in the region.”

Sarath said: “I congratulate the national team on their fine performance in the Asian Cup. It is a small token of appreciation from us for making the nation happy.”

Meanwhile, Thailand playmaker Chanathip said he had gained a lot by playing in the J1-League and encouraged the other Thai players to look for opportunities abroad.

The 25-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Consadole Sapporo, said: “I have learned a lot from my J1-League team coach. He has helped me develop my skills.

“It was difficult in the beginning but I worked hard to get used to the system. It has paid off.”

He added: “For the 2019 season, Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitiphan Puangjan will be playing in the J1-League which is a good thing because it will help them develop their game.

“I encourage the young Thai players to look for assignments abroad. It will boost their game and also help improve the Thai national team.”