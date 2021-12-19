BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win

FOOTBALL: The War Elephants remain unbeaten in the 2021 Suzuki Cup after defeating the hosts Singapore 2-0 in Group A yesterday (Dec 18).

Football
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 12:38PM

Thailand’s Elias Dolah (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win over Singapore yesterday (Dec 18). Photo: AFP

Singapore were also unbeaten going into the match and were assured of progressing from the group along with Thailand but were unable to overcome their opponents last night.

First-half goals from Elias Dolah and Supachai Chaided secured the win for Mano Polking’s side to send the team into the semi-final stage full of confidence. Thailand will face the runners-up from Group B while Singapore will face the winners from the same group.

Group B sees defending champions Vietnam facing Cambodia and Malaysia playing Indonesia today to determine the final group standings.

Indonesia currently lead the group from Vietnam thanks to a superior on goal difference on seven points while Malaysia are a point behind in third.

The tournament was rescheduled from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held in Singapore to minimise travel as per the usual home and away basis.

Thailand are the most successful side in the tournament with five titles followed by Singapore with four.

Desperate to win back the title, Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam has promised to give the team B20 million in bonus if they are crowned champions.

The winners will also get about B10mn in prize money.

