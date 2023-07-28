333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants land tough World Cup, Asian Cup draw

War Elephants land tough World Cup, Asian Cup draw

FOOTBALL: Thailand were handed a tough draw yesterday (July 27) for the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

FootballWorld-CupPremier-League
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 July 2023 12:30 PM

The Thai men’s football team at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in December last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thai men’s football team at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in December last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Drawn in Group C, the War Elephants will play against Asian giants South Korea and China with the fourth team in the pool being the winners of a play-off between Singapore or Guam, reports the Bangkok Post.

The first leg of that play-off is in Singapore on Oct 12, with the return leg in Guam five days later.

The 36 participating regional countries were drawn into nine groups of four teams each. They will compete against each other in a home-and-away, round-robin format between November 2023 and June 2024.

A total of 10 teams from the phase will progress to Round 1 of the Preliminary Joint Qualification.

Thai Residential

As there will be an expanded total of 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup, the first time this many have competed at the tournament, eight and a half slots are on offer to the Asian teams.

Thai team manager Nualphan Lamsam admitted it was a tough draw for the War Elephants as “South Korea and China are among the top teams in Asia. But we will be trying our best.”

South Korea are captained by superstar striker Son Heung-min who plays his club football in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur.

South Korea are currently ranked 28th in the FIFA World index, China are ranked 79th, while Thailand currently rank 113th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais reach quarters but Aimsaards lose
Toyota Gazoo Racing returns to Phuket
Ratchanok thrills on a good day for Thais
Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun Chinese duo
Tropical downpour sinks Spurs-Leicester friendly in Bangkok
Verstappen wins again to break rare F1 record
Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France
Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test washout
Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought
Pacquiao to fight Thai icon Buakaw
Tri Iyara Triathlon set to debut in Phuket
Crawley blasts ton as England seize control of 4th Ashes Test
Home joy as New Zealand, Australia open World Cup with wins
T1 matches to go live on AIS and True
World Cup set for lift-off with women’s football at all-time high

 

Phuket community
Pita petition decision on Aug 3

The scenario play books of ruling non democatic elite/upper class were already written before the el...(Read More)

Low-cost carriers ramp up China flights

BosysurfNaiharn, yes, it is as you wrote. Officialdom can make 'walking ways' so that plants...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Old square head is playing fiddle at background and these morons are jumping through hoops like plan...(Read More)

Thaksin can seek royal pardon, says Wissanu

Intersting bluster as usual from below. The coup happened because he was being too progressive and ...(Read More)

Low-cost carriers ramp up China flights

I don't get it...Bus loads of Chinese tourists unload at the beaches of Rawai and Nai Harn. They...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Drastically improve the education system in this country so that the people voting actually know wha...(Read More)

‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident

Smoke and mirrors yet again. Be as vague as you possibly can about who is at fault and claim that yo...(Read More)

Thaksin can seek royal pardon, says Wissanu

Pardon??? This PoS messed up and cheated the whole country then ran away and hid rather than face th...(Read More)

Phuket marks World Drowning Prevention Day

555 The court jester , who knows everything first hand,has spoken.Yawn....(Read More)

Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

R.I.P little girl ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
SOHO Pool Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
CBRE - Villa Management
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

 