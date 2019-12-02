THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore

War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore

FOOTBALL: Three-time defending champions Thailand defeated Singapore 3-0 yesterday (Dec 1) in the men's football competition of the 2019 SEA Games to improve their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 2 December 2019, 09:47AM

Thai players celebrate after scoring a goal against Singapore yesterday (Dec 1).

Thai players celebrate after scoring a goal against Singapore yesterday (Dec 1).

With their second win of SEA Games 2019, Thailand moved to six points from three matches in Group B.

Meanwhile, Vietnam pipped Indonesia 2-1 with an injury-time goal to stay three points ahead of the Thais. Indonesia also have six points. Laos beat Brunei 3-0 in another Group B match on Sunday to leapfrog Singapore into fourth place.

Singapore were put on the back foot very early in the match as two quick moves by Thailand's Supachai Chaided and Jaroensak Wonggorn rattled their defenders.

The War Elephants had their wish of scoring early in the match as Suphanat Mueanta eased past his markers inside the box and pulled the ball back from the line for Jaroensak to finish from close range.

Suphanat then added his own name to the score sheet in the 19th minute when the 17-year-old forward poked a lob from Ratthanakorn Maikami past Singapore goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The third goal came in the 36th minute when Peerawat Akkraum converted a nifty pass from Kritsada Kaman.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino praised his men for executing the game plan well.

"This was our third match and the players have adapted themselves to conditions here well," added Nishino.

"We showed the thirst to win and we got a quick goal. After that we totally dominated the game in the first 30 minutes and it was enough for us to seal three points from the match.

"It is worrying that Supachok Sarachart has picked up an injury. I don't know the details yet but from I have gathered from the player, it isn't serious."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool extend lead at the top as Manchester City slip up
Thais open SEA Games account with three golds
Hamilton closes season in style
Fanatical Thai sports fans would cancel honeymoons, risk jobs to support their teams, reports survey
Indian football club the latest to be added to Manchester City led global empire
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole in Abu Dhabi
Thais vow to put up a fight for last 4 spot at SEA Games
Where to next for Ferrari's painful luxury
Veteran Tanasugarn to lead Thai team as they aim to serve up gold medal haul at SEA Games
Arsenal sack Emery as pressure mounts for under fire managers
Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show
Magnificent Seven! War Elephants roar back into contention with Brunei rout
Hamilton eyes season-ending victory in UAE twilight zone
Thais eyeing big Brunei score, confident of winning gold medal
Mbappe stars as PSG snatch dramatic point at Real Madrid

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy... there can never be equality, the sooner feminists accept this the better off we will be.....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Just analytical, khun Pascale, just analytical. No hate. Visa matters are not internal stuff. Be so ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

What a disgusting comment by the serial poster.Can't get any lower than this.Shows clearly what ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

So who killed her before she was thrown out of the car? And how was she brought back to life whilst ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

Oh Girls, did mama not teach you to be home before dark, and not drive during dark hours? It is not...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Oh Boy, wet road and speeding, these thai drivers never learn. Another case of not having proper dri...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Two completely off topic anger filled comments from the solo entertainer and hater.Sticking his nose...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

And no, Michelin does not separate the awards by gender as the poorly written caption suggests- &quo...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Feminism is women being treating equally- such as jobs ads not allowed to specify male only for eng...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Ahh- the road was to blame, nver mind adapting to the conditions at the time. Lock that naughty road...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Football
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show