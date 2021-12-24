BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat

War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat

FOOTBALL: It’s advantage Thailand after they won their Suzuki Cup first-leg semi-final encounter against Vietnam at the Singapore National Stadium last night (Dec 23).

Football
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 09:33AM

Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin (centre) celebrates with teammate Thanawat Suengchitthawon after scoring against Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 semi-final at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday (Dec 23). Photo: AFP

Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin (centre) celebrates with teammate Thanawat Suengchitthawon after scoring against Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 semi-final at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday (Dec 23). Photo: AFP

A first-half brace from captain fantastic Chanathip Songkrasin means the five time champions go into the return leg on Sunday as favourites to progress to the final.

The result was a fair reflection of a tough game that the War Eelphants managed to control against the defending champions. Four yellow cards were administered to Thai players during the match and three to Vietnamese players as things started to get heated in the second-half.

Should they advance to the final, Thailand will be looking for a record-breaking sixth title.

They will face either Indonesia or Singapore in the showcase event on Jan 1. The teams drew 1-1 on Wednesday and will face one another again tomorrow to determine who wins and progresses to the final.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Polking: Vietnam’s time has come
Phuket sets up Esports development centre
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day
Dechapol, Sapsiree eye Asian Games glory
Schools take the weight in King’s Cup
Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Dechapol and Sapsiree make history
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours
Phuket Sports Association wins national award
Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home
Games cancelled as COVID wreaks havoc on Premier League
Phuket schoolgirl makes light work of heavy lifting
Magic Max a meritorious champion

 

Phuket community
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

Another ridiculous Covid drama unfolds here as this tourist just got 2 Covid tests on Samui, both ar...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Thai quarantine is a farce when it only means obligated sleeping in a SHA hotel. That is no quaranti...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

@maverick, Not the hotel accomodation is here the issue. The issue is the idiote fact that quarantin...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Kurt@ where would tourists stay if not in a hotel majority of them need accommodation anyway so it i...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicron is the end of the current Covid virus as everyone gets it and it further weakens with herd i...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

When you are aofficial, and not want to touch real important matters, just avoiding them, nothing im...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicrom is a corona particle, as it the 'common cold' which it may well be morphing into- ho...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

Closing at 11pm on New Years Eve for indoor venues, WTF Clowns!!!...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Praise? While it is now known that Omicron is just a kind of flu? Pathetic how thai officialdom is...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 