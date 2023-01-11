333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
War Elephants cruise into AFF final

War Elephants cruise into AFF final

FOOTBALL: Thailand have the opportunity to defend their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship after they swept past Malaysia 3-0 in the second leg semi-final of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 last night (Jan 10) to reach the final.

Football
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 10:59AM

Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda celebrates with teammates after scoring the side’s first goal during the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 semi-final against Malaysia at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok last night (Jan 10). Photo: AFP

Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda celebrates with teammates after scoring the side’s first goal during the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 semi-final against Malaysia at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok last night (Jan 10). Photo: AFP

Depsite carrying a 0-1 deficit after a first leg loss in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Jan 7), the War Elephants cruised to victory at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok thanks to goals from Teerasil Dangda, Bordin Phala and Adisak Kraisorn.

It means the the six-time champions advance to their 10th final in 14 tournaments and will face Vietnam in a two-legged affair, with the first game in Hanoi on Friday (Jan 13) and the return leg in Bangkok next Monday.

Teerasil opened the scoring for Mano Polking’s side after just 19 minutes when he rose to head in Theerathon Bunmathan’s cross.

Thai Residential

Bordin doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half and substitute Adisak secured the result with a goal in the 71st minute.

The last time Thailand and Vietnam met in the final of this competition was in 2008 when Vietnam claimed a 3-2 aggregate win.

