FOOTBALL: A 0-0 draw with Vietnam yesterday (Dec 26) at the Singapore Ntaional Stadium was enough to see Thailand advance to the final of the Suzuki Cup.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 December 2021, 10:58AM

Nguyen Quang Hai (right) takes a freekick during the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 football semi-final match between Vietnam and Thailand at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday (Dec 26). Photo: AFP

The five-times champions will face Indonesia in the two-legged final to be played on Wednesday (Dec 29) and Saturday (Jan 1). The draw with defending champions Vietnam yesterday was enough to see Mano Polking’s side progress 2-0 on aggregate thanks to their first-leg triumph where two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin were enough to secure the win. It will be Thailand’s ninth appearance in the tournament final and the fifth final appearance for opponents Indonesia, who will be looking to bag their first title. The last time the two teams met in the final was in 2016 when Thailand emerged victorious 3-2.