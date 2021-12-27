BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

War Elephants charge to Suzuki Cup final

War Elephants charge to Suzuki Cup final

FOOTBALL: A 0-0 draw with Vietnam yesterday (Dec 26) at the Singapore Ntaional Stadium was enough to see Thailand advance to the final of the Suzuki Cup.

Football
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 December 2021, 10:58AM

Nguyen Quang Hai (right) takes a freekick during the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 football semi-final match between Vietnam and Thailand at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday (Dec 26). Photo: AFP

Nguyen Quang Hai (right) takes a freekick during the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 football semi-final match between Vietnam and Thailand at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday (Dec 26). Photo: AFP

The five-times champions will face Indonesia in the two-legged final to be played on Wednesday (Dec 29) and Saturday (Jan 1).

The draw with defending champions Vietnam yesterday was enough to see Mano Polking’s side progress 2-0 on aggregate thanks to their first-leg triumph where two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin were enough to secure the win.

It will be Thailand’s ninth appearance in the tournament final and the fifth final appearance for opponents Indonesia, who will be looking to bag their first title.

The last time the two teams met in the final was in 2016 when Thailand emerged victorious 3-2.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Early drama in COVID-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race
War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat
Polking: Vietnam’s time has come
Phuket sets up Esports development centre
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day
Dechapol, Sapsiree eye Asian Games glory
Schools take the weight in King’s Cup
Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Dechapol and Sapsiree make history
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours
Phuket Sports Association wins national award
Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home

 

Phuket community
Phuket remembers tsunami victims with ‘Soul of the Sea’ memorial service

@ Foot, oh-oh-oh. You made a wake up call. And that while thai officials responsible for functioning...(Read More)

Man killed as pickup wipes out

When start Phuket Officialdom to protect drivers against themselve ? Wet road, at speed, folded aro...(Read More)

Man held for B500m crypto scam

As was once said .... "You can't cheat an honest man."...(Read More)

Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Nice story, but, I couldn't find who gave the initial funding to the foundation. ...(Read More)

Phuket remembers tsunami victims with ‘Soul of the Sea’ memorial service

A tragic event, indeed. Begs the question --- Are the tsunami buoy detectors all working? Even when...(Read More)

Man killed as pickup wipes out

Score one for Phuket in the annual 7 days of carnage...which is actually very similar to the other 3...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Looks like a lot more people each day are playing in the sandbox....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

@SEC2, also many foreign real estate business people are in trouble. Hardly keep themselves standin...(Read More)

Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion

...Both 'tagged'can arrive negative or positive. Sandbox group goes in quarantine, and when ...(Read More)

Kalasin pub cluster expands

Talking of the spike proteins, (there is no virus identified.. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Sc...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 