The five-times champions will face Indonesia in the two-legged final to be played on Wednesday (Dec 29) and Saturday (Jan 1).
The draw with defending champions Vietnam yesterday was enough to see Mano Polking’s side progress 2-0 on aggregate thanks to their first-leg triumph where two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin were enough to secure the win.
It will be Thailand’s ninth appearance in the tournament final and the fifth final appearance for opponents Indonesia, who will be looking to bag their first title.
The last time the two teams met in the final was in 2016 when Thailand emerged victorious 3-2.
