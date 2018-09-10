PHUKET: Patong Police are now accepting applications for the new contingent of volunteers to assist police officers in communicating with tourists, and are seeking people with international language skills despite the public notice calling for applicants omitting that fact.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 September 2018, 12:20PM

The notice calling for applicants, now posted at Patong Police Station, does not ask for international language skills. Photo: Supplied

The notice calling for applicants, now posted at Patong Police Station (see in full below), asks applicants to be conversant in Thai language only.

However, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (Sept 10), “We want people who have a good heart to serve people and tourists. This announcement calls for applicants. We are open to applications today (Sept 10), for Thais and foreigners.

“Definitely, foreign language ability is required in their own language. They need to able communicate in English as the international language,” Col Anotai explained.

“Other skills of foreign applicants is fair ability to speak Thai. The level of Thai language needs only to be basic so that Thais can understand them. There is no need to be an ‘excellent’ Thai speaker. It is just for communicating with Thai police officers and local people.

“I invite Thais and foreigners who love Thailand to come to work with police for tourists’ safety and confidence (in travelling to Phuket, and Patong).

“We especially want volunteers to attend to tourists on Patong Beach and along Bangla Rd, as already mentioned,” he said.

Col Anotai added that the new uniforms that the volunteers will be wearing are still being designed.

“I don’t want tourists and other people to confuse them with police. The uniform will look different.” he said.

The call for new volunteers follows Col Anotai last month unilaterally dismissing the previously long-serving volunteers order to set up his own hand-picked team of volunteers, including Thai citizens who will soon be wearing uniforms on the streets of Patong. (See story here.)

Wal Brown, who for more than 10 years led the police volunteers program in Patong, responded to comments made by Col Anotai when announcing the regime change. (See story here.)

The notice, posted at Patong Police Station, reads as follows:

Announcement of Patong Police Station

NO. 274 /2561

Volunteers for Police Officers (Ph.D.) Patrol Police Station

With the Royal Thai Police the policy to promote knowledge to understand tourists. To know about the legal knowledge. The case of being charged with a criminal offense. He is a victim of a criminal case and to constantly giving advice. To facilitate tourists. In order to avoid exploitation of tourists from operators in the area. It is also. Promote good image of the country.

Patong Police Station Phuket province Officers volunteer (police) to perform 20 foreign language interpreters. The applicant is required to meet the following qualifications:

1. Apply and Interviews. September 10 - September 14, 2018

Public Service Centre, 1st Floor, Patong Police Station 10.30 am - 3.30 pm

2. Qualifications of Applicants

2.1 Able to communicate in Thai language.

2.2 Have a basic knowledge of general law. Can advise tourists.

2.3 Have good human relations and attitude towards the National Police.

2.4 Male or female age not over 45

2.5 Not a person with a bad record and not in a personal account. Of the immigration police office

2.6 is a person who is permitted to enter and live in the Kingdom properly.

3. Training and submission of evidence

3.1 The interviews will be interviewed on September 17, 2018 at the 3rd floor meeting rooms at Patong Police Station, 9.30-12.00

4. Proof of application

4.1 a copy of your passport

4.2 Resident Certificate of Immigration Bureau

4.3 Picture 2 no.

4.4 In the case of applicants conducting business in the area of Patong

the name of the business establishment and attached two related documents.

Announced on the date 7 of September 2018

Police Colonel (Anotai Jindamanee)

Director of Police Station, Patong Phuket province