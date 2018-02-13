BANGKOK: An Australian national, who is wanted by police from his country for drug offences, will be extradited for prosecution in Australia after the crimes he committed in Thailand are dealt with, according to a Criminal Court ruling.

Tuesday 13 February 2018, 08:37AM

Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee has been on the run from Australia since he was arrested in 2006 and fled his bail. Photo: South Australia Police

The judge yesterday (Feb 12) set a 90-day time-frame to extradite Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee after his trials for document forgery in Thailand are concluded.

The 60-year-old suspect is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison.

He said yesterday’s hearing that he is in the process of “making an appeal” against accusations he forged travel documents.

According to an investigation, Gee fled to Thailand in 2011.

He was later arrested by Thai and Australian police officers at a restaurant in Phuket in 2016.

In Australia, the man allegedly dealt in a variety of drugs.

The Criminal Court agreed to extradite the suspect for legal action in his own country as his crimes in Thailand did not involve politics or military-related activities.

In a separate incident, an American national turned himself in to police following a drunken brawl at the Soi 6 Ruby Club in Pattaya that killed an Australian man, police said.

US national Jose Manuel Polanco, 42, has claimed self defence in the homicide. He has been charged with physical assault leading to death.

A 42-year-old Australian tourist from Newport, Victoria, identified as Benjamin Robb, succumbed to severe injuries, including internal bleeding, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital after the quarrel but was pronounced dead the following day.

According to an investigation, Mr Robb allegedly acted aggressively toward a bar employee, at which point the American confronted him and a brief altercation took place.

Both men were said to be heavily intoxicated when the brawl erupted.

Witnesses told police Polanco threw Mr Robb across the bar and kicked and punched him until he lost consciousness, at which point – just 20 seconds according to the bar owner – the fight stopped and the Australian was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to public records, Polanco was convicted in 1994 of second degree manslaughter with a gun in the US state of Florida. For technical reasons he did not serve any of his one-to-nine year prison sentence and his probation was vacated as well in 1995.

