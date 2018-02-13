The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wanted Aussie to be extradited

BANGKOK: An Australian national, who is wanted by police from his country for drug offences, will be extradited for prosecution in Australia after the crimes he committed in Thailand are dealt with, according to a Criminal Court ruling.

crime, immigration, police, drugs, murder, death, violence,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 February 2018, 08:37AM

Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee has been on the run from Australia since he was arrested in 2006 and fled his bail. Photo: South Australia Police
Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee has been on the run from Australia since he was arrested in 2006 and fled his bail. Photo: South Australia Police

The judge yesterday (Feb 12) set a 90-day time-frame to extradite Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee after his trials for document forgery in Thailand are concluded.

The 60-year-old suspect is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison.

He said yesterday’s hearing that he is in the process of “making an appeal” against accusations he forged travel documents.

According to an investigation, Gee fled to Thailand in 2011.

He was later arrested by Thai and Australian police officers at a restaurant in Phuket in 2016.

In Australia, the man allegedly dealt in a variety of drugs.

The Criminal Court agreed to extradite the suspect for legal action in his own country as his crimes in Thailand did not involve politics or military-related activities.

In a separate incident, an American national turned himself in to police following a drunken brawl at the Soi 6 Ruby Club in Pattaya that killed an Australian man, police said.

C and C Marine

US national Jose Manuel Polanco, 42, has claimed self defence in the homicide. He has been charged with physical assault leading to death.

A 42-year-old Australian tourist from Newport, Victoria, identified as Benjamin Robb, succumbed to severe injuries, including internal bleeding, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital after the quarrel but was pronounced dead the following day.

According to an investigation, Mr Robb allegedly acted aggressively toward a bar employee, at which point the American confronted him and a brief altercation took place.

Both men were said to be heavily intoxicated when the brawl erupted.

Witnesses told police Polanco threw Mr Robb across the bar and kicked and punched him until he lost consciousness, at which point – just 20 seconds according to the bar owner – the fight stopped and the Australian was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to public records, Polanco was convicted in 1994 of second degree manslaughter with a gun in the US state of Florida. For technical reasons he did not serve any of his one-to-nine year prison sentence and his probation was vacated as well in 1995.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Agree the environment is long past help, and these women are being scapegoated. The amount of coral (do shells count?) shown in the picture should be...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Let's hope some one sensible thai Authority is able to look outside a tiny little square after seeing some shells on a blue plate And decide a 10...(Read More)

Minister says he won’t resign over watches comments

Of course he not resigns. The present monthly money coffer fillings are to good. And hey, very comfortable. He has not to answer democratically to ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Every society one cares to look at does exactly the same thing. ...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

The elderly couple were imprisoned after originally being charged with illegal logging and pleaded guilty to the charge after being advised by a lawye...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Gotta love the crazy who still believes draconian Thai laws are black & white, enforced consistently regardless of race and/or socioeconomic statu...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

It's all very well saying it's a "gouge." What pearl of wisdom would one offer to a concerned citizen who wants to reports any offen...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

If only people would read the act then try think outside of their tiny little square. ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

This case has very little, if anything, to do with environmental protection. The damage has been done, with nearly all coral reefs along the west coa...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

You are right!Different punishments for different people here.The poor Thais go to prison for picking mushrooms,the rich foreigners getting a small fi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.