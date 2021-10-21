Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

PHUKET: The Ministry of Public Health has issued a reminder that the sale of alcohol is banned throughout the country today (Oct 21) as the nation observes the Wan Org Pansa Buddhist holy day.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 October 2021, 12:03PM

The alcohol ban came into effect just after midnight last night (00:01am Thursday, Oct 21) and will conclude at midnight tonight.

The reminder, issued by the Office of Disease Prevention and Control yesterday, urges people to be mindful of the occasion, to take care of themselves through exercise and eating a diet including the five main food groups, to be motivated to abstain from alcohol for reasons such as “for the family”, and to observe COVID-19 new normal protocols.

The alcohol ban for Wan Org Pansa was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces a prison sentence of up to six months, a B10,000 fine or both.

Police traditionally ask people to be respectful on the day.