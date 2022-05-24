tengoku
Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

BANGKOK: Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday (21 May) to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 02:53PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, reports NNT.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, saying it aimed to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and caused economic fallout around the world.

Another diplomat said the five countries that staged the protest wanted “stronger language on Russia’s war” in the group’s final statement to be issued on Sunday.

Thai Residential

Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters that “The meeting will not be a failure if a joint statement cannot be issued,” adding that the meeting was “progressing well” despite the walk out.

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting from the group of 21 economies.

The delegations from five countries that staged the protest reportedly returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking.

