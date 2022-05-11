Walk-in Pfizer jabs for kids offered at Phuket International Airport

PHUKET: The Phuket Provinical Health Office (PPHO) will offer walk-in Pfizer vaccination to kids on May 14 and 29.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 05:45AM

The PPHO notice promoting walk-in vaccination at Phuket International Airport. The image clearly shows kids holdine vacccination certificates. Image: PPHO Facekook

The injections will be provided from 9am to noon at Terminal X, PPHO noted in an announcement released on its official Facebook page yesterday (May 6).

The PPHO Facebook post starts with saying it invites children “aged 5-11 on 14, 29 May 2022 from 9am to noon” and immediately continues saying that “people aged 12 years and over are invited to take part in walk-in vaccination to get shots 1, 2, 3, and 4.”

The image posted along the aforementioned notice says the vaccination is provided to “children aged 5-11 and above” and mentions only "shots 1, 2". The graphic image shows happy kids holding vaccination certificates.

The Phuket News is yet to get clarification if adults can get vaccine shots as well.

PPHO adds that only Thai people can get vaccines at Terminal X on May 14 and 29. People who have had COVID-19 and want a Pfizer injection must have recovered at least three months ago.