To receive a COVID jab, Thai nationals need to present only their government ID card, foreigners need to present only their passport or work permit.
COVID jabs available include injections 1, 2, 3, 4 or even 5 for persons 18 years old or older, and injections 1, 2 and 3 for youths aged 5-17 years old.
The hospital notes that to receive injection number 3, people must wait three months since their previous injection.
Also available are injections 1 and 2 for infants aged 6 months to 4 years.
All injections available are Pfizer, to be administered as follows:
- PZ Adults over 12 years ‒ morning (8:30-11:30am);
- PZ Older children (5-11 years) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm);
- PZ Children (6 months-4 years) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm); and
- “** Immunization LAAB” (Long-acting antibody) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm)
The injections are being administered at the Luang Pho Cham Chuen Building No. 1
The schedule is as follows:
Mondays
Dec 5, Dec 12 - closed
Dec 19, Dec 26 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)
Tuesdays
Dec 6, 13, 20, 27 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), PZ Children (PM), LAAB (PM)
Wednesdays
Dec 7, 14, 21, 28 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), PZ Children (PM), LAAB (PM)
Thursdays
Dec 1, 8, 15, 22 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)
Fridays
Dec 2, 9, 16, 23 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)
Dec 30 - closed
While the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has yet to release any reports marking an increase in COVID infections on the island, The Phuket News has received numerous reports of people confirmed as infected with COVID and suffering symptoms described as more than mild, but not serious.
