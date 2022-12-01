Walk-in COVID jabs still available

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has issued its schedule for walk-in COVID vaccine injections available for the month of December.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 December 2022, 02:28PM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

To receive a COVID jab, Thai nationals need to present only their government ID card, foreigners need to present only their passport or work permit.

COVID jabs available include injections 1, 2, 3, 4 or even 5 for persons 18 years old or older, and injections 1, 2 and 3 for youths aged 5-17 years old.

The hospital notes that to receive injection number 3, people must wait three months since their previous injection.

Also available are injections 1 and 2 for infants aged 6 months to 4 years.

All injections available are Pfizer, to be administered as follows:

PZ Adults over 12 years ‒ morning (8:30-11:30am);

PZ Older children (5-11 years) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm);

PZ Children (6 months-4 years) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm); and

“** Immunization LAAB” (Long-acting antibody) ‒ afternoon (1pm-3:30pm)

The injections are being administered at the Luang Pho Cham Chuen Building No. 1

The schedule is as follows:

Mondays

Dec 5, Dec 12 - closed

Dec 19, Dec 26 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)

Tuesdays

Dec 6, 13, 20, 27 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), PZ Children (PM), LAAB (PM)

Wednesdays

Dec 7, 14, 21, 28 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), PZ Children (PM), LAAB (PM)

Thursdays

Dec 1, 8, 15, 22 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)

Fridays

Dec 2, 9, 16, 23 - PZ Adults, PZ Older children (PM), LAAB (PM)

Dec 30 - closed

While the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has yet to release any reports marking an increase in COVID infections on the island, The Phuket News has received numerous reports of people confirmed as infected with COVID and suffering symptoms described as more than mild, but not serious.