Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wales rising star Wainwright puts World Cup celebrations on hold

Wales rising star Wainwright puts World Cup celebrations on hold

RUGBY: Wales won't be celebrating anything until they win the World Cup, rising star Aaron Wainwright said Monday (October 21) after playing a key role in the team's run to the semi-finals.

Rugby
By AFP

Monday 21 October 2019, 03:42PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The flanker's first try for Wales helped them fight back from 12-0 down to complete a dramatic 20-19 quarter-final win and set up a last-four clash with two-time champions South Africa in Yokohama on Sunday (October 27).

He was also instrumental in a key part of the game, as France were reduced to 14 men after lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for elbowing him in the face.

But he followed the lead of captain Alun Wyn Jones in insisting the champagne would stay on ice despite reaching the semi-finals for the first time since losing to France in 2011.

"There is no celebration yet as Alun Wyn said," Wainwright told reporters.

"We haven't got the job done. The celebrations will come after we come away with the trophy."

France were on top at 19-10 in Oita on Sunday  (October 20) when Vahaamahina's moment of madness left Les Bleus a man down with more than half an hour to play.

Wales still left it late, taking until six minutes from the finish to edge ahead for the only time in the match when replacement forward Ross Moriarty's converted try gave them a one-point lead.

Recalling the incident that eventually saw experienced South African referee Jaco Peyper show Vahaamahina a red card, Wainwright said: "It was a maul, and he had me by the neck to start with.

"I was trying to get the referee's attention, and then the elbow came in.

"I was a bit surprised the referee didn't see it to start off with, but thankfully the television match official pulled it up and it was dealt with. We put the pressure on afterwards and saw the game through.

"I am fine at the moment. It wasn't that nice at the time."

As for his try, the 22-year-old said: "The ball popped up and I can't really remember what happened apart from sprinting towards the line.

"It is a massive achievement for the team. It's great to come away with the win and look forward to the semi-final and eyes on the final as well."

Wainwright, who cuts a distinctive figure on the field thanks to a moustache, marked his try with an unusual stag impression and explained the gesture to reporters.

"I've got a sevens team back home called The Stags, so that was what the celebration was about.

"With the moustache, all my mates went to Prague on a boys' holiday and said they were going to grow moustaches."

Wainwright added: "They said if I grew one they would crop me into the photographs just so I didn't feel like I was missing out.

"I certainly don't feel like I am missing out now, being here."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All Blacks must be 'on their game' for England - Retallick
Faldo Series Phuket 2019 [VIDEO]
More than 4,000 runners turn out for Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run, Half Marathon
Siam Yapp takes on the world
Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth
US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France
Spain make Euro 2020 with late Sweden draw, beaten Ireland forced to wait
Thailand stun UAE in World Cup qualifier
Pattaya bids to host 2026 Youth Olympics
War Elephants 'ready' for UAE test
Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria
Mercedes wins team title with Suzuka one-two
Mercedes fastest in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis postpones qualifying
BISP Cruzeiro team take title in Europe

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
MYLANDS