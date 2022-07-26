Tengoku
Walailak University expands workplace education drive

Walailak University expands workplace education drive

PHUKET: State-owned Walailak University in Nakhon Sri Thammarat has expanded its initiative to provide higher education to people in the workplace with the goal of doubling the number of workplace graduates by 2024.

Educationeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 12:08PM

Walailak University President Sombat Thamrongthanyawong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office (PR Phuket) yesterday (July 25) under its Cooperative and Work iIntegrated Education (CWIE) programme.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office was Duchanee Sachaboonthawee.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation in supporting the practice of cooperation education and integrated education management, specifically to develop students’ knowledge, skills and ability to work through real work experience in the workplace, said a PR Phuket report of the event.

“The signing of the MoU is an important step in academic progress between Walailak University. and network partners in co-developing the quality of university students to be graduates who are ‘skilled in academics, expert in practice as graduate and at work’, in accordance with the goals of the university,” Mr Sombat said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“It will be an important mechanism in driving the policy of manpower production of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, which has announced the CWIE Platform and the goal of driving CWIE by doubling the number of CWIE students within five years from the academic years 2020-2024,” he added.

“Therefore, the period of cooperative education has been extended from four months to eight months for new students from the academic year 2019 onwards in order to provide students with professional skills have more expertise and expertise and promote the organisation of international-level cooperative education and cooperative education practice in large organisations,” Mr Sombat said.

The signing of the MoU yesterday brought the number of organisations Walailak University has signed CWIE agreements on to 20, as follows:

  1. Park Hyatt Bangkok
  2. Cizza Group Co Ltd
  3. Peerapat Technology Public Company Limited
  4. NakhonS Station.com
  5. Sri Panwa Management Co Ltd
  6. The Monk Studio Co Ltd
  7. Ease Production Studio Co Ltd
  8. Nawakitel Design Hotel
  9. Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort
  10. Twin Lotus Hotel
  11. Siam IT Networking (Thailand) Co Ltd
  12. Provincial Electricity Authority, Tha Sala District
  13. J.R.T Audit Company Limited
  14. DIA International Audit Company Limited
  15. YKP Ocean Service Company Limited
  16. Petchsriwichai Enterprise Co Ltd
  17. Somboon Advance Technology Public Company Limited
  18. Western Digital Storage Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd
  19. Sea Oil Public Company Limited
  20. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBT), Phuket Province

