The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

PHUKET: Volunteer and former professional lifeguards from the Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club yesterday (Oct 29) rescued a family of three from Uzbekistan, including their 9-year-old son, after they did not realize how far a nearly invisible rip current had pulled them from shore.

tourism, marine, accidents,

The Phuket News

Monday 30 October 2017, 12:19PM

The lifeguards spotted the swimmers in distress at midday and sprang into action.

Another swimmer nearby also required rescue, as all four tried to swim against the rip current and quickly fatigued in the strong current, one senior lifeguard told The Phuket News.

“Senior Surin-Bangtao lifeguard Amnad Chuasaman and lifeguard Warren Serrie saw to it that the family of three, plus a female Russian tourist, made it to shore safely,” the lifeguard explained.

“It takes frequent practice and skill to manoeuvre the large rescue boards through the waves, and return victims to shore. If the board overturns in the surf, it can strike the victims and cause injury. Multiple victims make a rescue even harder. In this case the rescuers reached the victims early, and the swimmers in distress recovered fully after a few minutes of rest on shore,” he added.

The “invisible” rips made it very difficult for all but experienced beach swimmers to safely enter the beachfront waters, the lifeguard noted.

“It’s very likely the average person will not be able to spot the dangerous area. Even in relatively calm ocean conditions like we have seen the last few days, rip currents strong enough to put swimmers in danger continue to form on Phuket’s west coast beaches,” he said.

“Modern lifeguarding relies heavily on prevention, rather than dramatic and dangerous rescues, to effectively prevent ocean drownings. These new methods involve taking ‘preventive actions’ before swimmers are in severe distress and need prolonged rescues.

“Preventive actions include marking unsafe areas, and keeping swimmers away from these areas when possible, but this requires more lifeguards than performing rescues only. Sufficient guards must be available to communicate with visitors along the entire length of the beach, while leaving at least two lifeguards to watch over the rest of the beach, for prevention to be effective,” he added.

The number lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches, however, has been steadily reduced over the past four years. This year’s lifeguard staffing was insufficient to effectively implement prevention techniques. For example, in 2013, Surin Beach was staffed with eight guards. This year, that number was five.

“Preventing drownings before they occur requires constant surveillance of people in and out of the water. New research indicates that weak and non-swimmers can get into trouble surprisingly fast. Once these inexperienced ocean users drift into the rip channel, where the water becomes suddenly deeper, they are pulled out and can drown in 60 to 90 seconds,” the lifeguard warned.

“In this case, lifeguards were watching this dangerous area, and responded at the first sign of distress. They continue to protect Surin Beach, even though they have received no pay since October 1,” he explained.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Kurt | 30 October 2017 - 13:53:21

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities!
Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of October?
It is a bloody shame!
Where is the so silent Phuket Governor in this matter?
Does the Governor and his Vice governors work for free?
I don't think so?

It is a flagrant a-social situation how Phuket authorities treat these dedicated life savers!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities! Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Do your pick: 1: The cement truck driver was not in control. 2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning. Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...! YEaaah! Typical thai police work. The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia. Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.