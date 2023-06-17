333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities

Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities

’The future of Volleyball is in Asia,’ said Volleyball World CEO, Finn Taylor, according to ASN’s just-released Volleyball Asia Market Analysis 2023. While over 50% of volleyball’s global fan base is in Asia, only four countries – Thailand, India, Japan, and China – dominate the sport’s sponsorship income, accounting for 95.8% of the US$24.2 million total. Coming in at fifth place, South Korea achieved just over US$1mn, representing just 5.5% of the total.

Sunday 18 June 2023, 04:00PM

Major volleyball events are hosted by the most prestigeous venues and attract thousands of watchers. Photo: Supplied

Major volleyball events are hosted by the most prestigeous venues and attract thousands of watchers. Photo: Supplied

Top-10 brands in volleyball sponsorship in 2020. Photo (background): David Sanborn

Top-10 brands in volleyball sponsorship in 2020. Photo (background): David Sanborn

« »

In 2022, Thailand – leading the field with US$7.3mn (31% of the market compared to just 9% in 2019) – achieved 76% growth over pre-COVID pandemic sales, while the other members of the ’big four’ all posted slower recovery, ending up between -11% to -69% below 2019 sales.

Despite the prominence of volleyball in Asia, its value is relatively small compared to the giants of Asian sport sponsorship, which is dominated by football with sponsorship sales of US$1.5 billion – 35% of the all-Asia, all-sports total. In 2022, volleyball ranked 13th, behind athletics, badminton, and table tennis, while football, cricket, motorsports, and basketball led the field.

Nevertheless, the Women’s Volleyball Nations League – which comes to Thailand, Japan, China, and South Korea in June this year – is expected to have a substantial impact on volleyball’s sponsorship profile.

Indeed, it is the success of the Thai women’s national volleyball team that has catapulted Thailand into the top spot. The Volleyball Nations League (VNL) organizers, who have backed up their conviction by investing in a strategic alliance with the Asian Volleyball Confederation, are convinced of the huge potential for growth in this region.

Currently, financial services is the biggest volleyball sponsorship category in Asia by a long way, accounting for 32.3% of the total, owing to major investment by both RuPay, the Indian multinational financial services and payment system (US$5.5m), and the China Pacific Insurance Company (US$1.1m).

Interestingly, RuPay’s title sponsorship of the Volleyball Federation of India’s ’Prime Volleyball League’ (formerly India Pro Volleyball League) was the only volleyball sponsorship deal in India in 2022, while the sport sponsorship numbers in China were distorted by the Beijing Winter Olympics, which attracted US$305mn, just beating football, the traditional No. 1 platform.

Unsurprisingly, RuPay is the dominant volleyball sponsor brand in Asia, at 22.6% of all sponsorships in 2022. Est Cola, Mikasa (sports equipment), and China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC), together with RuPay, make up the ’Big Four’, responsible for almost 39% of all Asian volleyball sponsorship.

While No. 2 Est Cola (US$1.8mn, 7.5% of the total) has been the title sponsor of the Thai Volleyball League since 2018, the top 25 brands include several newcomers – such as Euro Cake, Piyavate Hospital, Firmus (Feihe), Fila, Star Sports, CEstbon, and Chuo-Nittochi – who have entered the market since 2019, suggesting the predictions of mounting interest in volleyball as a sponsorship vehicle across Asia are justified.

As a sponsorship platform, volleyball is still in its infancy compared to giants such as football, cricket, motorsports, and basketball, but the potential for growth, demonstrated by 2022 sponsoring brands, is promising – especially with the upcoming Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

It’s worth noting also that the women’s game is particularly strong in Asia, which aligns well with the inherent values of volleyball around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), gender equality, and so on.

In this context, it is worth noting that growth seems to be coming from non-traditional (for volleyball) categories, especially apparel, beverages, sports equipment, and FMCG, as opposed to the financial sector.

www.asiasponsorshipnews.com / info@asiasponsorshipnews.com

