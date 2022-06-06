Volatile Forex Markets Offer Opportunities for Investors

The international financial community is in a state of massive change, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Some believe that a major correction was in the cards, while others prefer the more predictable recent past that was marked by ever-rising securities markets.



For forex, equities, commodities, and other traders, 2022 marks the beginning of a special time period. Foreign exchange markets have been particularly affected, as multiple nations have set out on a mission to strengthen their domestic currencies. The US was the first to take decisive action when the Federal Reserve Bank hiked interest rates three consecutive times in regular meetings.

As one of the economic engines of the world marketplace, the Fed’s move is already having direct effects on Japan, Korea, China, India, and other countries’ financial situations and currency markets. Volatile forex prices are a double-edged sword for traders, who enjoy a fast-paced environment but also need to take defensive action to prevent larger-than-normal losses. What can FX enthusiasts do to get the most out of changing values and a turbulent global economy? The following suggestions represent just a few of the tactics that are popular with those who call the foreign exchange community home and some of the most relevant developments in recent forex-related news.

Consider Options as a Protective Device

Currency options work in much the same way as standard equity option contracts do. They give the holder the opportunity, but not the obligation, to purchase a particular currency pair at a fixed price point on a specific future date. People use them to hedge large positions in various ways. Using the best options trading platform available is the first step for those who prefer this style of protective buying and selling. Fortunately, as in equity environments, FX options offer plenty of price protection at a reasonable cost. For those who want to dampen the effects of potentially high volatility, an FX option contract can be the ideal way, in addition to the use of stops, to purchase insurance against a large price swing that goes in the wrong direction.

Watch What Japan and the US Do

The financial situation in Japan is especially tenuous as Q2 comes to a close. The nation’s banking head recently announced that Japan is not concerned over US interest rate hikes and that he doesn’t believe the Fed’s actions will significantly affect the strength of the yen. In a way, the opinion is an unusual one because when the US dollar gains strength, as it has recently been doing, the yen tends to weaken. However, minutes after the minister’s announcement in Tokyo, the yen popped up against the dollar in what might be a sign of underlying resilience in the Japanese economy and currency. For anyone who follows FX markets, the close relationship between the US dollar and the Japanese yen is of the utmost concern. That’s why it’s essential to keep a close eye on subsequent announcements by Japan’s national banking leaders as the summer proceeds and the vital currency pair of dollar-to-yen, USD/JPY, opens up potential opportunities for interested forex practitioners.

Use Precise Stops on Every Position

Stops, sometimes called stop-loss orders, are an essential part of any FX practitioner’s toolbox. In an everyday, looser usage of the term, traders often place take-profit stops on the high side of a position and a loss stop on the lower end. The goal is to bank profits earned before prices turn against you and to stave off further losses if they don’t go your way. In more normal times, the use of stops is considered a wise way to protect capital. However, in today’s retaliatory, uncertain, volatiles global economy, they are almost a necessity for anyone who wants to dampen the effect of wide, unpredictable price swings. There’s quite a bit of science to the setting and placement of stops. Conservative FX practitioners aim to keep losses at a minimum and take modest profits on a given transaction. Others set the values wider and are content to offset large gains with equally large potential losses. It’s really a matter of temperament, strategy, and personal preference.

Monitor China’s Policy Pronouncements

Savvy FX devotees follow the news out of China regularly. The centrally controlled economy is unlike many other major players in the global community because the nation’s dictators can make fast, unilateral decisions. That often means an announcement about an interest hike or new export police carries the weight of immediate implementation. In nations like the US and Japan, governments can’t act so quickly because they must often secure approval from legislative bodies like the diet or senate.