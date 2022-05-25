Tengoku
Viva l'Italia Night at The Naka Island

Viva l’Italia Night at The Naka Island

Start From: Friday 3 June 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 3 June 2022, 09:00PM

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket the hidden paradise of our exclusive island resort in Phuket, will hold the first “Viva l’Italia Night”, an epicurean event that celebrates the twin pleasures of fine food with premium beverage at our award-winning restaurant, My Grill on June 3rd, 2022 at 18.15-20.45 hrs.

Celebration of twin pleasure, this enticing epicurean evening features a sublime set menu crafted by Thailand’s Italian culinary expert with, Chef Vincenzo Sorrentino and Daniele Pinto, an Italian Sommelier.

These two talented craftsmen have come together to create a sensational four-course set menu that showcases the finest cuisines, pared with premium Italian beverages at our beachfront restaurant for only THB 2,999++ per person. For more information and reservation, please call 66 76 371 400 or email: nakaislanddining@luxurycollection.com

Person : The Naka Island
Address : The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket
Phone : 076 371 400

 

