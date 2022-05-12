tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

NONTHABURI: The National Communicable Diseases Committee has started to discuss post-pandemic plans, including requirements for visitors to keep wearing face masks, according to the public health minister.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 May 2022, 08:04AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after chairing the committee’s meeting at the Public Health Ministry yesterday (May 11) that the panel was considering measures to control COVID-19 after it becomes endemic, reports the Bangkok Post.

New COVID-19 cases were declining in the country and many other countries also planned to make COVID-19 endemic including India, Spain and the United States (California), he said.

New cases and fatalities had dropped faster than expected because of public cooperation and increasing vaccinations, Anutin added.

According to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), there were 17,386 new cases yesterday including 9,736 positive results from antigen tests while fatalities dropped below 100 for the first time since May 1. There were 56 COVID-19 deaths.

“This is the result of the efforts by those who strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention measures and the high ratio of people who have received COVID-19 vaccination,” said Anutin.

Steps were taken during yesterday’s meeting to prepare the redefinition of COVID-19 as endemic and they included the Public Health Ministry lowering its COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3 and provincial authorities asked to prepare their own action plans.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The plans would be based on universal protection, universal vaccination and the adequacy of hospital beds, doctors, medical supplies and vaccines. The measures would also cover the operations of entertainment venues, he said.

The Thailand Pass entry registration for arrivals could be lifted because new infections were being found in fewer than 10 visitors a day, he said.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) would plan measures to urge visitors to wear face masks to help control COVID-19, Anutin said.

The DDC has also been asked to seek effective COVID-19 measures if nightclubs, bars and other night entertainment venues are allowed to reopen.

To proceed to the next step, the ministry consulted with the DDC to seek measures to help such venues resume operations and try to find measures to encourage foreign tourists to wear face masks at all times.

“Right now controlling the disease is not a problem but controlling people’s behaviour is. We still need to encourage people to put on face masks,” Anutin said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 May 2022 - 11:41:58 

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new one, and start next Monday . Considering why so many previous 'invented laws' are not enforced don't cross their mind. Is not in their job description. It's a dream job, without responsebilities! Like flying land titles, call many Thai laws also flying. Thai shrug their shoulders

Ash Ward | 12 May 2022 - 11:23:23 

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board.  I have just booked my flight back to Phuket, all the airlines i called require masks to be worn. 
Vistors or tourists no wearing masks in Thailand should be fined!

Kurt | 12 May 2022 - 11:07:11 

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'tourist' thinks after a 12 hour journey in planes without mask, arriving Phuket airport and than must start to wear a mask. No wonder that these foreigners see it as useless, just as a exerting power control. They love to see all these masks on speed violating motorbikes without helmet.

ThorFinger | 12 May 2022 - 10:46:04 

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is.

Fascinated | 12 May 2022 - 09:49:55 

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of local people (dare I say Thais?) are what spreads it, not one 'dirty foreigner'. I have not been out of the country for 5 years- would I be classed as a 'visitor'? 2-tier rules  create animosity and mis-trust.

JohnC | 12 May 2022 - 09:02:31 

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thailand has never policed it, choosing instead to quote how much fines will be for offenders without actually arresting anyone. Why make laws when you never do anything about them!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs
Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest
Scheduled blackout to hit Srisoonthorn
Power outage to affect Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11
Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab
Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project
Developers require rejig to flatten prices
Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj
Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Without a shadow of a doubt corrupt land office officials had to have been involved in issuing illeg...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

'Funny' how no one notices the heavy equipment until its after the fact. Its almost as if pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 