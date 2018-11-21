THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away

BANGKOK: Thailand welcomed 2.71 million visitors in October, down 0.51% year-on-year, on falling numbers of Chinese tourists, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 11:57PM

Chinese tourists visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok in October. The Tourism and Sports Ministry reports that Chinese arrivals were down nearly 20% over the same month last year. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Nonetheless, Chinese remained the largest and highest-spending group of foreign arrivals.

Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra said on Wednesday (Nov 21) that of the 2.71mn visitors, 1.85mn (68%) came from East Asia. Smaller numbers came from Europe, South Asia, North America, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa.

He attributed the drop in total arrivals to the fall off in Chinese tourists. (See report here.)

Last month, about 646,000 Chinese travellers came to Thailand, a drop of 19.8% year-on-year. They spent B34.6 billion, down by 16.5% on the same month in 2017.

Chinese nationals remained the largest group of visitors last month, followed by those from Malaysia, Laos, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, the United States, Cambodia and Singapore.

Overall tourism income amounted to B141bn, up 0.66%. The biggest spenders came from China, followed by Malaysia, Russia, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Britain, Australia, Laos and India.

Full year-to-date figures, however, increased over the same period last year. From January to October 9.2mn Chinese tourists visited the country and spent B495bn. The total number of visitors during the period was 31.25 million visitors, up by 7.84%. Total spending by visitors hit B1.63 trillion, up 9.98% over January-October 2017.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Foot | 23 November 2018 - 00:44:03 

Mr Richie.  Where do Chinese spend money?  Well, they eat, sleep, travel, and buy souvenirs.  Just because they pay for much of it ahead of time doesn't mean it's free.
Chinese tourism is down because they're tired of being taken for granted.  That's why western tourists stopped coming.

Mr Richie | 22 November 2018 - 08:09:09 

hello where are these chinese spending this money? not in the local shops and on the street, they are all bused out to chinese run places for jewlery and their own run tours! and where does that money go, speak to the locals guys and you will hear the truth.

