Visit from top player gives Phuket Pickleball a boost

PICKLEBALL: Fast becoming a popular sport in Phuket, pickleball received a major boost last week with the visit of a renowned player and his coach to help continue the development of the game on the island.

Pickleball

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 January 2023, 02:30PM

The Pickleball Phuket Club in Kathu welcomed world number seven-ranked player Daniel Moore and his coach Randy for two days of coaching on Jan 15, where the duo passed on tips to eager locals.

American Daniel, considered one of the greats of the game who has won a variety of titles throughout his career, coached a total of 14 players originating from his native homeland and Japan between 9am – 3pm at the Kathu venue.

Staying at the Hyatt Regency Kamala, Daniel and Randy also had ample time to explore the island and left deighted their stay.

The duo also had praise for the facilities at Pickleball Phuket Club, which offers the first officially approved courts for the sport in Thailand.

Pickleball is racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports such as tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is a widely accessible sport that is quick and easy to pick up. “I don’t think there is another sport where you can teach someone for an hour, and they can already jump into playing games,” Daniel previously told the official US Pickleball site.

Players of all ages and ability are welcome to join in the fun at the club with weekly tournaments available. More information via their website: www.pickleballphuket.com