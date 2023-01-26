British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visit from top player gives Phuket Pickleball a boost

Visit from top player gives Phuket Pickleball a boost

PICKLEBALL: Fast becoming a popular sport in Phuket, pickleball received a major boost last week with the visit of a renowned player and his coach to help continue the development of the game on the island.

Pickleball
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 January 2023, 02:30PM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

« »

The Pickleball Phuket Club in Kathu welcomed world number seven-ranked player Daniel Moore and his coach Randy for two days of coaching on Jan 15, where the duo passed on tips to eager locals.

American Daniel, considered one of the greats of the game who has won a variety of titles throughout his career, coached a total of 14 players originating from his native homeland and Japan between 9am – 3pm at the Kathu venue.

Staying at the Hyatt Regency Kamala, Daniel and Randy also had ample time to explore the island and left deighted their stay.

The duo also had praise for the facilities at Pickleball Phuket Club, which offers the first officially approved courts for the sport in Thailand.

Pickleball is racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports such as tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is a widely accessible sport that is quick and easy to pick up. “I don’t think there is another sport where you can teach someone for an hour, and they can already jump into playing games,” Daniel previously told the official US Pickleball site.

Players of all ages and ability are welcome to join in the fun at the club with weekly tournaments available. More information via their website: www.pickleballphuket.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three provinces chosen to host SEA Games
Thailand, Cambodia brawl over kickboxing name
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Kunlavut claims India Open crown
Nketiah winner sees Arsenal past Man Utd, Haaland hat-trick tames Wolves
Giving back to the local community via the Daxio Run
Phuket hosts regional trials for elite football academy
Arsenal face Man Utd test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea
Kangaroo gym aiming to help Muay Thai kick on
F1 Grand Prix schedule confirmed
War Elephants target World Cup spot
Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest
Theerathorn strike seals AFF Cup triumph for Thailand
Jones appointed Wallabies coach in ‘major coup’ after Rennie dumped
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter

 

Phuket community
Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Then you are to be the exception that proves the rule. ...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

@JohnC. Perhaps if you emerged blinking into the daylight once in a while, instead of constantly car...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

Have they pulled you over? Or were you too busy composing bitter complaints on here? Must be a while...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

No sympathy for them whatsoever- a blight on Phuket. Rude, aggressive, violent and rip-offs. have th...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Are there any international airports outside of Thailand that charge kickbacks to allow taxis access...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Sweet service propaganda talks of mr Manat. Still stands the fact that AoT Phuket Airport 'under...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

The Chalong police is doing her very best at Chalong Circle to show/prove to foreign tourists how op...(Read More)

11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Do Van drivers have periodic medical check ups? Did the Van have periodical technical check ups? Was...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Instead of random testing which can easily be cheated on, why not make it mandatory they EVERY drive...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

Is there such a thing in this country as an honest person in uniform? Just curious.......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 