Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban to Phuket

PHUKET: The major Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha Day will be honoured next Tuesday (May 29) with most government offices closed.

Saturday 26 May 2018, 10:45AM

As Visakha Bucha Day is a holy day, all shops, bars and restaurants are barred from selling alcohol for 24 hours from midnight to midnight on Tuesday (00:01hrs-23:59hrs).

Each year on Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhists all over the world commemorate three great events on this full moon of the sixth lunar month: The birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

Devout Buddhists rise early to visit temples to make merit and listen to sermons on the Buddha’s teachings.

After sunset, candle-lit processions will take place at major temples throughout the country, with devout Buddhists walking clockwise three times around the principal chapel while clasping three incense sticks, a lighted candle and lotus buds. During the “wiang tian” candle processions, the air is filled with burning incense and smoke from the candles as the faithful complete this most sacred of Buddhist celebrations.

On this day, most government offices on the island will be closed, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

QSI International School Phuket

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales is prohibited across the country, except at duty-free shops at the airport.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

The Class Act Media office will be closed on Visakha Bucha Day on Tuesday (May 29) to observe the national public holiday, and re-open as usual on Wednesday (May 30).

 

 

malczx7r | 28 May 2018 - 19:20:05 

I can guarantee that a certain bar 200 metres from the police station will be open and selling beers! Maybe if the police could get out of their air conditioned office they may actually find it!

