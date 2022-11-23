Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel

Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel

BUSINESS: Thailand is hoping to boost tourism cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including offering visa exemptions and promoting Muay Thai after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Chinesetourismimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 11:15AM

Travellers from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in February 2022, following the resumption of direct commercial flights from the nation. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Travellers from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in February 2022, following the resumption of direct commercial flights from the nation. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Five sets of memoranda of understanding were signed last week by Thailand and Saudi Arabia at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting, with one of them aimed at promoting tourism between the two countries.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said a visa waiver for Thai tourists visiting Saudi Arabia was among the topics of discussion and the Thai government also wants a shorter waiting period for the application process.

In terms of tourism promotion, Thailand wants Saudi Arabia to help promote health and wellness tourism focused on its world-class medical services to its residents, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand also proposed increasing the number of flights between Riyadh and Jeddah to Bangkok, as well as to Phuket.

For Phuket, year-round flights are preferable. If this is not possible, a focus on the high season from July to August is adequate to support this market, said Mr Phiphat.

In terms of sports, Thailand is interested in cooperating on e-sports as well as sending licensed Muay Thai trainers to help develop this sport in Saudi Arabia. Thailand wants to host a Muay Thai workshop in the country.

Thai Residential

Mr Phiphat said earlier he urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss lifting border controls with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit, allowing Chinese citizens to travel abroad, especially from the southern provinces.

However, he said there’s little sign of progress from China and the topic was not included in the official agenda.

To offset the lack of a Chinese market, Thailand will continue to focus on other short-haul markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and Laos, as well as India, which has high demand to increase flights to Thailand.

According to the ministry, the number of tourists from northern Asia is gradually increasing, with Korean tourists averaging 20,000 per week, up from 15,000, Hongkongers tallying 8,700 per week, up from 4,000, and Taiwanese 5,000 per week, up from 2,000.

For the long-haul market, a busier winter flight schedule signals a recovery, said the ministry. The first direct flights in 10 years between Canada and Thailand are slated to start next month by Air Canada.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Both tsunami-warning buoys back online
Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights
Cobra caught in Rawai
Prayut’s future still under wraps
Son says sorry for killing father
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

 

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

According previous statements about the Prab Kessin rd, it must be completed and in use by now. So?...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

I did Google Mr.Kurt and all I found is that Chiang Mai isn't even among the "50 most pollu...(Read More)

Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

I hope that investigation includes an autopsy of the driver's body, specifically checking for il...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center

 