Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau have visited foreigners admitted to hospitals and still under medical supervision after a speedboat accident in Chalong Bay on Wednesday (May 17), which left over 30 foreign nationals injured.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 May 2023, 01:58PM

Immigration officials visited the foreign patients on Friday (May 19), as announced by Phuket Immigration office on Facebook. The visit was conducted under the direction of Lt Gen Pakphoomphiphat Sajaphan, Thailand’s National Immigration Bureau Commissioner.

The team, led by Lt Col Thananut Srisuwan, informed the injured tourists that they need not worry about their permission to stay in the Kingdom expiring while they recover.

"Phuket Immigration officers visited the foreigners to follow up on their condition after the marine incident [on May 17] and to facilitate their requests to stay in the Kingdom in case they require prolonged treatment," Phuket Immigration said in a report posted on Facebook after the visit.

"All hospitals were informed that if there is a foreign patient whose doctor advises continuing treatment beyond the patient’s permission to stay in Thailand, and the patient wishes to extend their permission to stay in the Kingdom, the hospital should contact the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau directly. Lt Col Thananut has been assigned as the coordinator for this task," Phuket Immigration added.

The report did not provide further details regarding the exact conditions for visa extensions for patients or mention anything about their respective caretakers or dependents.

Phuket provincial officials have previously confirmed that each person injured in the accident is entitled to coverage of up to B15,000 in medical expenses, as mandated by the law. Additionally, medical expenses of up to B500,000 per person will be covered by insurance provided by Thai Pattana Insurance Company.