333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau have visited foreigners admitted to hospitals and still under medical supervision after a speedboat accident in Chalong Bay on Wednesday (May 17), which left over 30 foreign nationals injured.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 May 2023, 01:58PM

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration Officials conducted hospital visits on May 19. Photo: Phuket Immigration

« »

Immigration officials visited the foreign patients on Friday (May 19), as announced by Phuket Immigration office on Facebook. The visit was conducted under the direction of Lt Gen Pakphoomphiphat Sajaphan, Thailand’s National Immigration Bureau Commissioner.

The team, led by Lt Col Thananut Srisuwan, informed the injured tourists that they need not worry about their permission to stay in the Kingdom expiring while they recover.

"Phuket Immigration officers visited the foreigners to follow up on their condition after the marine incident [on May 17] and to facilitate their requests to stay in the Kingdom in case they require prolonged treatment," Phuket Immigration said in a report posted on Facebook after the visit.

"All hospitals were informed that if there is a foreign patient whose doctor advises continuing treatment beyond the patient’s permission to stay in Thailand, and the patient wishes to extend their permission to stay in the Kingdom, the hospital should contact the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau directly. Lt Col Thananut has been assigned as the coordinator for this task," Phuket Immigration added.

The report did not provide further details regarding the exact conditions for visa extensions for patients or mention anything about their respective caretakers or dependents.

Phuket provincial officials have previously confirmed that each person injured in the accident is entitled to coverage of up to B15,000 in medical expenses, as mandated by the law. Additionally, medical expenses of up to B500,000 per person will be covered by insurance provided by Thai Pattana Insurance Company.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Peranakan Festival to celebrate island’s Chinese heritage
Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking
Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message
Captain faces up to 3 years in jail for Phuket speedboat accident
Cyclone Mocha official death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Pheu Thai urges MFP to leave S112 amendments out of pact
Hand grenades, guns seized in Phuket drug bust
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim
Vietjet’s first flight from Hanoi lands in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rainy season returns, Some Senators back PM hopeful, Phuket road crashes || May 19
Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai
Phuket to enter rainy season next week
Phuket cable technician killed by out of control pickup truck
Two injured as pickup slams into parked van
Patong local election to affect Bangla area

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Big fart, no shxx as usual , a 500 baht fine....(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

JohnC avoids the real issue yet again just to whinge about thais. time to John Denver Mr Bitter. Doe...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

JohnC, it are all lower rank officials who have their day of 'photo fame'. Now, question: Ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Yes JohnC, answers on all your questions should be known/filed in drawer Chief Chalong Marine Office...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

I remember reading several articles over the years of underage girls being found in Bangkok "ma...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Investigation 'Tanathip Marine 555' disaster must also include functioning/possible neglice...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Indeed, it looks like the Phuket Marine Office, with responsible boss Natchapong, has a special rela...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Great piece of Opinion. Specially that part of marine chief Natchapong and 'his' Phuket Mari...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Excellent article. Those 'home-made' speedboats moulded in backyards across the island as ac...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

Speaking of fragile egos in uniform wanting to get their faces in news story photos......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
BahtSold
Thai Residential

 