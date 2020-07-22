Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief

Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief

OLYMPICS: The development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment will be key to allowing the postponed Tokyo 2020 games to open in a year’s time, organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said today (July 22).

Olympics
By AFP

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 12:00PM

Hosting an Olympics without fans is not currently an option, organisers say. Photo: AFP

Hosting an Olympics without fans is not currently an option, organisers say. Photo: AFP

Asked what factors will be crucial for the rescheduled Games to go ahead, Mori said “it would be whether the coronavirus woe is settling down.”

“Specifically, the first point will be that a vaccine or drug has been developed,” he said in an interview with national broadcaster NHK, published today.

Asked whether Tokyo could hold the Games if the virus situation remained unchanged, Mori said: “If things continue as they are now, we couldn’t.”

But he said that scenario was hypothetical. “I can’t imagine a situation like this will continue for another year,” he said

Tokyo 2020 should have been opening on Friday, but the Games were postponed in March as the coronavirus spread across the globe, marking the worst disruption to an Olympics since two editions were cancelled during World War II.

The Games are now set to open on July 23, 2021, but recent polls have shown less public enthusiasm for hosting the event, as virus cases show a resurgence in Japan.

Just one in four people in Japan want to see the delayed Tokyo Games held next year, with most backing either further delay or a cancellation, according to a survey published by Kyodo News this week.

Most of those backing a delay or cancellation said they simply didn’t believe the pandemic could be contained in time for the Games.

Among the options that have been floated for a Games held during a pandemic is the possibility of limited spectators, or holding the event behind closed doors.

But Mori said reducing the number of spectators would be tough.

And he said holding the event without any fans was not an option for now.

“If it’s the only way to do it, then it’s something we’d have to consider. If that happens, there might be talk of cancellation,” he was quoted as saying, without elaborating.

With just over a year to go until the rescheduled Games, there are persistent doubts about whether the delay will be sufficient for the pandemic to be brought under control.

Japan has so far reported 26,300 COVID-19 cases with 989 deaths, but Tokyo has seen an increase in cases recently and the country’s borders remain almost completely sealed to overseas visitors.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test
Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton
Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking
Hamilton hot in Hungary
Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole at Hungarian GP
Man City resume hostilities with Arsenal, Man Utd eye Chelsea clean sweep in FA Cup semis

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I too was charged 900 Baht for 3 letters. (300 Baht each). Asked if could use 1 original and a copy ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I wait for the time that foreign flights are allowed to touch down on Phuket again. And we can see o...(Read More)

Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet

Maybe they could get the people with private lakes and supplies to advise on water retention- all th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Phuket's beautiful beaches? Seems the Governor not red PN article of last Monday about the trash...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

Don't raise prices, be honest. Of course 'we' will be honest, we always are, right? And ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Hope? Yes, Confidence? No. 800,000 legal, 1 million illegal rooms. Reading 'Loosen the restricti...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

What do Australian doctors know about the Thai Covid-19 virus infection situation that we, who are l...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

"*** Warning - please do not book an online appointment if you have travelled to any of the fol...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

I don't know if Thai testing numbers are true, or false, but I do know that a lot of doctors, in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

It has always been free. Every time I've been in for one I've told them I hadn't had to ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand

 