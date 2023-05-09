333 at the beach
Virus curbs set to return to schools

Virus curbs set to return to schools

BANGKOK: The Education and Public Health ministries have been told to ramp up COVID-19 control measures in schools due to concerns over a potential spike in infections when students begin returning to class later this month.

healthVaccineCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 02:19PM

Youngsters at Banbangkapi School in May last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Youngsters at Banbangkapi School in May last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokeswoman, said yesterday (May 8) that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the ministries to start preparing for the start of the new school semester next week, reports the Bangkok Post.

“COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since the Songkran festival last month, and the numbers look set to increase as Thailand is about to enter the rainy season, which is also known as the start of the flu season,” she said, noting cases have been increasing because pandemic controls have been lifted.

To prevent cases from spiralling out of control, Gen Prayut asked the Education and Public Health ministries to bring back preventive measures at schools and other educational institutions.

Last Friday (May 5), the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that COVID-19 is no longer considered a public health emergency of international concern, effectively ending the three-year pandemic.

While the disease is no longer considered a major danger to public health, all members of the public are still advised to get a COVID-19 booster shot annually, especially those who are considered vulnerable to catching the disease, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

As COVID-19 has yet to be classified as a seasonal infectious disease, the public must remain cautious and follow preventive measures to prevent another uptick.

According to the Public Relations Department, there were 1,699 new infections between Apr 30 and May 7, an average of 242 per day, and ten deaths.

Since Jan 1, 10,081 COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with 298 deaths.

Tares Krasanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), on Monday called on the public to get both a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time as an influenza shot as the rainy season is arriving. The jabs are free at public hospitals.

