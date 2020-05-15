Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

BANGKOK: The outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus is pushing the limits of human understanding of cooling systems as investments are being poured into designs that filter the air people breathe in their homes.

COVID-19healthconstruction
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 May 2020, 09:20AM

A cohort ward in Phramongkutklao Hospital is pressurised to keep outside air from potentially tainting the air inside during COVID-19 treatment. Photo: Courtesy of Saijo Denki via Bangkok Post

A cohort ward in Phramongkutklao Hospital is pressurised to keep outside air from potentially tainting the air inside during COVID-19 treatment. Photo: Courtesy of Saijo Denki via Bangkok Post

Scientists have taken note of recent reports which say air conditioners may have served as a conduit in intensifying the spread of COVID-19 in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the disease.

It has been reported that split air conditioners – commonly used in homes – may have trapped the virus inside rooms.

The findings have prompted a rethink of how conventional air conditioning systems should be designed not only to produce cool air but also to provide optimum safety against diseases. A new air conditioner which has redesigned mechanics would be ideally suited for tropical countries such as Thailand, observers say.

The treatment of Covid-19 patients has given us a glimpse of how the air conditioning hardware of tomorrow can save lives.

People are growing increasingly familiar with the terms “negative pressure” and “positive pressure” used to describe special chambers in hospitals specifically for COVID-19 patients.

Special chambers are rooms designed to serve two purposes. In a positive pressure environment, the potentially virus-tainted air outside is kept at bay; however, the chamber can also be converted into a negative pressure environment to prevent the air inside the room of infected patients from escaping outside.

On April 20, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced the opening of the country’s first negative pressure operated cohort ward at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the ward, which occupies two floors of the building, required modifications of the interior and was equipped with a pressure system for taking care of COVID-19 patients.

The modification was undertaken jointly by Saijo Denki, a manufacturer of air conditioners, and the King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi. The conversion project took three weeks to complete and the result was a ward – large enough to fit 40 beds – that is entirely pressure-adjustable.

“The ward provides room for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms to be accommodated together in large rooms to save resources,” Dr Taweesilp said.

“The air inside is also filtered to create a constant supply of clean air within the ward,” Dr Taweesilp added.

Preeyanant Jarujinda, deputy director of the Phramongkutklao Hospital, told the Bangkok Post the so-called “true negative pressure” feature inside the ward generates cool air and controls humidity with a high level of precision that conforms to the standards set by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

Tainted air in the ward is piped into the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter and is thoroughly cleaned.

Dr Preeyanant said plans are afoot to develop more dual-feature operating theatres which can deploy either a positive or negative pressure environment.

She said that ideally, a cohort ward should at least operate with negative pressure. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has not given hospitals enough time to prepare their facilities for this type of treatment.

Instead, some have made do with using a plastic-covered contraption which is placed over a patient’s bed to create an individual negative-pressure unit.

“It’s cheaper to build, however, it can be rather uncomfortable for the patient and awkward for doctors to deliver treatment inside the cocoon,” she said.

As the outbreak was intensifying, hospitals were racing against time to find a place that could be quickly transformed into a cohort ward as infections surged by the day.

Dr Preeyanant said the cohort ward was made where previously there used to be a trauma unit for accident victims situated on the fourth and fifth floors of the building. The ward, the biggest of its kind in the country, is isolated from the rest of the hospital to maintain optimum health safety.

“The infection tally has stabilised in recent weeks, which is quite reassuring,” Dr Preeyanant said.

Apart from the cohort ward, the hospital also has five rooms in its intensive care unit which run on negative pressure.

Meanwhile, Somsak Chittipalungsri, managing director of Saijo Denki International Co, said the company conceived the idea of developing the system to fight communicable diseases when the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome broke out in 2003.

The company has since patented the anti-disease system and several components in its air conditioners.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Somsak said the cohort ward conversion was designed around the key consideration of where the air will enter and exit the ward. This has to do with the physical positions of the patients’ beds and where the doctors enter the room.

Installing the air filtering system at the cohort ward cost B26 million. However, the company covered the cost in a bid to help curb the spread of infections.

Mr Somsak said the treatment chambers could set the tone for the “new normal” associated with the post-coronavirus production of new models of air conditioners.

“Let us not forget that genuinely clean air cannot be produced simply by filtering or disinfecting it.

The trick is to draw in fresh air from outside, let it circulate in the room and filter it before releasing the air back into the open environment which is something the common split-type air conditioners cannot do,” Mr Somsak said.

The typical air conditioners in people’s homes only pull in outside air, and along with it, a certain degree of heat and humidity which can breed fungus and bacteria.

To ensure only clean air enters a room, it must be replaced at least 14 times by outside air each day. However, that means the filter and compressor in the air conditioning system must work constantly, which is certain to cause electricity bills to skyrocket, he said.

However, if the air conditioning system at the COVID-19 cohort ward can be emulated in the common air conditioners – which are then mass-produced – their retail price could be made affordable.

This will ensure people will be able to breathe cleaner air in their homes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 15 May 2020 - 10:15:02 

I just was reading some days ago that Thailand has 5-star hospitals... did I missed something ? And regarding ACs...every idiot knows that they make you sick, especially if they running on 16 degrees and you move from plus 30 outside in and out...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

With zero new COVID cases, Phuket officials maintain total remains 224
Tourism to lead Phuket’s way out of COVID crisis, reports C9 Hotelworks Phuket Economic Overview Report
Govt mulls cut in curfew time
Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen for domestic flights! 1 new COVID case in... || May 14
Bang Tao still under lockdown ‘until further notice’
Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty
AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport
Phuket airport approved to open
Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 
Man returns to Chiang Mai from Phuket country’s only new COVID case
Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief
Tourism goal raises eyebrows
CP chief pushes tourism reboot
Profession: Introducing Broker

 

Phuket community
Tourism goal raises eyebrows

As long Phuket has curfew, beaches closed, hotels closed, and arriving tourist must be 2 weeks in se...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

Trust the Thai 'tally' lesser now as 4 confirmed cases ( tallied) now are confirmed not to b...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

R2... "...most countries know Thailand's covid numbers..." You should practice what yo...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

I just was reading some days ago that Thailand has 5-star hospitals... did I missed something ? And ...(Read More)

Govt mulls cut in curfew time

boost the economy with reducing the curfew time by one hour in late evening... who will benefit from...(Read More)

Goverment considers cut in curfew time

Boost the economy by shorten the curfew time for one hour at late evening... WTF.. all bars and ente...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

you are always very funny Rorri_2 because i can see you know nothing about flu and you got scared he...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

it is always the same. flu comes and flu goes and therefore was the town major from patong wright as...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Harold, this is ABOUT Thailand, how about keeping it about Thailand, and keep it relevant to this ar...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Pascale, this time I agree, how could Ms Sweet know... just another anti, almost everything, rant. ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 