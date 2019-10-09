THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
VIPs to hit Phuket for exclusive three-day amfAR fundraiser

Over 200 of the world’s top celebrities, entertainment in­dustry elite and international society will descend on Phuket in January 2020 for the first ever amfAR – Thailand, a three-day awareness and fun­draising event for HIV/AIDS in the Asia-Pacific region.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 10:00AM

The private island of Koh Rang Noi, six kilometres off Phuket’s east coast (left) and Jessica Chastain and Will Smith at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 (right).

The event is organised by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, one of the world’s leading non-profit or­ganisations in the fight against AIDS.

Founded in 1985 as a response to the rapid increase in cases of AIDS and meeting a need for more research, am­fAR has invested more than B15 billion in its programmes and awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide.

The funds have helped research into a number of areas, includ­ing treatment and prevention, but today the foundation is focused squarely on the pursuit of a cure for HIV.

amfAR – Thailand 2020, which will run in tandem with the Thailand Yacht Show 2020, kicks off with a welcome party on Friday, January 10 at COMO Point Yamu in Phuket followed by a gala dinner, live auction, private per­formance and after party on the serene private island of Koh Rang Noi on Sat­urday, January 11 and a yacht party on Sunday, January 12.

After Phuket, the event will head to New York, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Cannes, Paris, Milan, Italy, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The guest list for Phuket is being kept under wraps for now, but previous amfAR hosts, performers and guests include Victoria Beckham, Cher, Tom Ford, Bill Gates, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and Stevie Wonder, to name only a few.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The event is part of a new band of events that will introduce amfAR’s research programmes to a regional audience. It’s designed to highlight amfAR’s TREAT Asia (Therapeutics Research, Education and AIDS Train­ing in Asia) programme, a model of regional collaboration on HIV/AIDS for almost two decades.

This exclu­sive experience will engage amfAR’s loyal supporters and introduce the foundation’s cure-focused research programmes and lifesaving work to an entirely new audience.

Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd have opened up a number of com­mercial sponsorship and partnership opportunities for businesses to get involved with this high-profile fun­draising event, including title and presenting sponsors, official partners, official suppliers and official media partners.

The independent marketing consultancy, based in Bangkok, are sponsorship experts who work with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.

For more information about sponsor­ship and partnership opportunities, visit www.paulpoole.co.th or email paul@paulpoole.co.th. To learn about amfAR’s work, visit www.amfar.org

