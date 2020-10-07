Kata Rocks
VIP investors could skip quarantine

THAILAND: The Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) is today (Oct 7) expected to discuss a proposal to exempt key foreign investors from the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, seen as a main hindrance to the government’s bid to spur the economy.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 October 2020, 09:54AM

The quarantine exemption for VIP investors is thought to be part of the government’s effort to lure foreign investors back to Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday that several special measures would be proposed regarding these potential investors instead of requiring them to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was assessing the wider picture in order to help the economy recover as fast as possible, said Mr Anucha. The quarantine exemption for VIP investors is thought to be part of the government’s effort to lure foreign investors back to Thailand.

The exception would first have to be approved by the CESA before it could then be forwarded to the cabinet for endorsement, he said.

The spokesman said Gen Prayut had asked officials to speed up their work in relation to this key group of foreigners and to draft specific health requirements for them.

One proposal had been that a health officer be assigned to each of these key businesspeople throughout their stay in Thailand, said Mr Anucha, but this was not ideal given the need to protect the confidentiality related to their business dealings.

UWC Thailand

Another is that their Thai business partners take responsibility for the foreigners’ compliance with Thailand’s COVID-19 prevention regulations, he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said yesterday the first group of tourists from China and Scandinavian countries would arrive in Thailand later this month under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) programme.

At most, 300 of such visitors per week will be allowed to enter Thailand under the programme, he said.

Thailand yesterday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, including seven Thai nationals, raising the total number of infections to 3,600.

Phuket community
