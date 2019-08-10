THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Villages in Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outages

Villages in Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outages

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang branch has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang next Wednesday (Aug 14) as works are carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 August 2019, 02:46PM

Power outages scheduled for Suphamat Village and Soi Pa Sak 3 on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

Power outages scheduled for Suphamat Village and Soi Pa Sak 3 on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

Power outage scheduled for Suphamat Village on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

Power outage scheduled for Suphamat Village on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

Power outage scheduled for Soi Pa Sak 3 on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

Power outage scheduled for Soi Pa Sak 3 on Aug 14. Photo: PEA Thalang

« »

Power outages in Pa Khlok and Cherng Talay were announced through two separate postings on Thalang PEA's Facebook page.

The first area to be affected is Suphamat Village on Route 4027 (road from the Heroines Monument to Baan Pa Khlok). The electricity supply in the village will be shut off from 9am to 4:30pm.

The second area to be affected on the same day and time is Soi Pa Sak 3 off Baan Don-Cherng Talay Rd. According to the map posted by PEA, parts of Soi Pa Sak 7 will be affected as well, including Areeca Pool Villa development.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused. For more information call the PEA on 076-386-880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

