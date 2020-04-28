THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam

Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam

BURI RAM: A village chief in Lahansai district of this northeastern province has been arrested for illegally demanding B20 each from villagers in return for a sticker showing they are free of COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthcrimecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 01:30PM

An example of the covidvirus-free sticker for Buri Ram residents. Photo: Bangkok Post

An example of the covidvirus-free sticker for Buri Ram residents. Photo: Bangkok Post

To stem the spread of COVID-19, the provincial communicable disease committee is issuing a small sticker with the words “Buriram Healthy” on it. The sticker is to be pasted on a corner of residents’ national identification cards to show that person is free of the virus, for use when entering stores that are reopening throughout the province.

Foreign residents report being able to have it placed on their driver’s licence.

The heads of tambons and villagers are assigned to distribute the sticker free of charge to villagers who have met the standard health criteria set by the committee.

The Buri Ram COVID-19 centre received complaints that the headman of Moo 12 village in tambon Nong Waeng in Lahansai district had demanded B20 each from villagers in return for the sticker.

Police arrested the man, whose name was withheld, on Sunday (Apr 26) and charged him with malfeasance in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The headman denied the charge, but the police said there was solid evidence against him. A video of him demanding money was posted on social media.

Kurt | 28 April 2020 - 15:58:53 

There should be made a very good conviction+ punishment example of this Headman. Not only for his disgusting scrabbling behaviour, but also for lying.  Give me such a Headman, pfffff. What a idiot. Deserves many years in prison.

 

