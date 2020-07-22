BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone

Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone

FOOTBALL: Dean Smith urged Aston Villa to finish the job after they climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Trezeguet clinched a priceless 1-0 win against Arsenal last night (July 21).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 11:00AM

Aston Villa’s Egyptian winger Trezeguet wheels away in delight after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against Arsenal last night (July 21). Photo: AFP

Aston Villa’s Egyptian winger Trezeguet wheels away in delight after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against Arsenal last night (July 21). Photo: AFP

Smith’s side have their survival fate in their own hands after the Egypt winger’s first-half strike at Villa Park.

Watford’s 4-0 thrashing against Manchester City earlier yesterday had opened the door for Villa to escape the bottom three.

And Villa seized their chance with a first home Premier League win over Arsenal in 18 attempts dating back to 1998.

Villa are now fourth bottom and have moved ahead of third-bottom Watford on goal difference, with Smith’s men on -26 compared to the Hornets’ -27.

They head to West Ham for their final game of the season on Sunday, while Watford visit Arsenal and second-bottom Bournemouth, three points from safety, travel to Everton.

There are a multitude of permutations that could decide relegation, but Villa will be safe if they can better Watford’s result on what is certain to be a dramatic finale.

If Villa and Watford both win, goal difference or goals scored will decide who goes down.

“It is a big boost, that’s for sure. We knew we had to get that win to catch Watford and now we have got the season in our own hands,” Smith said.

“That’s all you can ask going into the last game. It was a great performance and an even better result against a good team who just beat two of the best teams in Europe.

“We have taken the season to the last day. Watford can go and win at Arsenal so we have to make sure we win at West Ham.”

Having secured an FA Cup final place by beating Manchester City on Saturday, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made six changes and Arsenal looked a shadow of the team who impressed at Wembley.

“Emotionally and physically it’s been a very demanding week but I saw a team who wanted to fight until the end,” Arteta insisted.

Arsenal cannot finish higher than eighth and must win the FA Cup final against Chelsea to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

For all the positive signs since Arteta took charge in December, Arsenal will suffer their worst Premier League finish since 1995.

“It tells you the gap doesn’t lie. We have to make that smaller and smaller,” Arteta said.

“I know where we are in certain areas and where we need to improve. We will get that.”

Arteta plea

A plane trailing a banner reading “Back Arteta Kroenke Out” was flown over Villa Park during the match, but Arteta pleaded with Arsenal fans to trust he has the support of the US-based owner.

“The Kroenkes and the board and the sporting director, I have their full backing. I have that 100%. The fans have to believe what I’m saying,” Arteta added.

Arsenal’s long-standing weakness at set-pieces reared its head again as Villa snatched the lead in the 27th minute.

Tyrone Mings glanced Conor Hourihane’s corner across the six-yard box and Trezeguet was left unmarked to blast a fierce strike past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Trezeguet has been Villa’s savour as the stakes have got higher and his vital goal followed his brace in the victory against Crystal Palace nine days earlier.

Jack Grealish, strongly linked with a close-season move, was captaining Villa in what could have been his last home game with the club he supported as a boy.

Asked after the match about his future, Grealish said: “I’m not too sure at the moment. I have one aim and that’s to keep Villa in the Premier League. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Arsenal were better in the second half but Bukayo Saka blazed over from a good position 12 yards out.

With the tension mounting, Villa rode their luck when Eddie Nketiah’s glancing header hit the post and bounced back into Pepe Reina’s hands.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test
Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton
Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking
Hamilton hot in Hungary
Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole at Hungarian GP
Man City resume hostilities with Arsenal, Man Utd eye Chelsea clean sweep in FA Cup semis
Man Utd stay in touch with Leicester in top-four battle, Villa in trouble

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

"*** Warning - please do not book an online appointment if you have travelled to any of the fol...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

I don't know if Thai testing numbers are true, or false, but I do know that a lot of doctors, in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

It has always been free. Every time I've been in for one I've told them I hadn't had to ...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

Maybe they should take a big test in Phuket 20,000 people....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Good luck renewing a retirement permit if you make a formal complaint about the IOs!!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I needed three copies last year and was asked to pay 900THB. Same this year, just 3 weeks ago. I n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

The "nasty radical left" doesn't lock kids in cages or kneel on people's necks unt...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Looking at the rubbish at beaches , much of it has thai stickers or thai inscriptions. It is mainly ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The trash comes from my neighbor, who each and every morning, tosses his instant coffee packaging on...(Read More)

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

Exactly where are new infections coming from Mars ? Unless this is a pre cursor to reopening borders...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand

 