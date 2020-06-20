Vigilance key to recovery, says new Phuket Governor

PHUKET: On his first day as Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonchiew called on all people on the island, but especially business operators, to be vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 so the island can recover as quickly as possible from the economic impact of the restrictions introduced to contain the disease.

COVID-19economicshealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 June 2020, 05:12PM

The online survey asks people whether they are willing to travfel within Thailand right now. Image: via PPHO

Governor Narong made his plea yesterday (Jun 19) at the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), where he was briefed on the COVID-19 situation on the island and told that there had not been a confirmed case on Phuket for 26 days, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Today, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee extended that to 27 days.

Governor Narong yesterday thanked Phuket’s health officials for the work they have done to counter the spread of COVID-19, and said that he appreciated their efforts.

“That includes every village health volunteer,” he said.

However, Governor Narong still called on all people to do their part to keep the island COVID-free.

“The situation still cannot be trusted. I would like to ask for cooperation from people to take care and protect yourselves [from infection] and cooperate with government agencies. Business operators, service locations and service recipients must follow disease control measures under the regulations of the Ministry of Public Health,” he said.

Governor Narong also received a policy proposal from the PPHO to set up a working group with a deputy governor as the head.

The working group, to meet every Tuesday, to discuss issues and come up with solutions to problems with the top priority of improving people’s quality of life under COVID-19.

Of note, the PPHO today called on people to take part in an online survey asking people if they are willing to travel considering the current situation in the country with COVID-19, and considering the prospect of a “second wave” of the disease.

The survey will remain open through to next Thursday (June 25). The PPHO noted that apparently this is the sixth time the survey has been run. The Phuket News has been unable to identify the previous five times it has been announced.

To take part in the survey, which is in Thai language only, click here.

“Don’t forget to share when you are done. Tell friends and family to help our country fight through the Covid-19 crisis together,” the PPHO urged.