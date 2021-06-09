The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year

SEA GAMES: Vietnam plans to postpone this year’s Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), state media said today (June 9), as the country grapples with a new virus outbreak.

SEA-Games
By AFP

Wednesday 9 June 2021, 04:37PM

Philippines’ Olympic committee chairman Bambol Tolentino (right) hands over the SEA Games flag to a Vietnamese official during the closing ceremony of the SEA Games in Manila on December 11, 2019. Photo: AFP.

Philippines’ Olympic committee chairman Bambol Tolentino (right) hands over the SEA Games flag to a Vietnamese official during the closing ceremony of the SEA Games in Manila on December 11, 2019. Photo: AFP.

The regional Olympics are due to be held in Hanoi and 11 other locations - some of them at the epicentre of the fresh COVID-19 wave - from November 21 to December 2.

But Vietnam reportedly wants to move the 31st SEA Games to next year.

“The Vietnam Olympics Committee, the host for SEA Games 31, has sent a letter to countries informing them of its proposal to postpone SEA Games 31 to July 2022 due to the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Phap Luat Online.

The SEA Games Council, based in Bangkok, met today to make a decision, it added.

The Vietnam Olympics Committee confirmed to AFP that a meeting would take place today.

Virus cases have more than tripled in Vietnam since April to over 9,000. Although the number is low in comparison to most of its Southeast Asian neighbours, Vietnam’s vaccination rate per capita is the lowest in the region and among the lowest in Asia, according to an AFP tally.

SEA Games events are due to take place in some of the worst affected provinces including Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, in the country’s northeast.

One badminton venue in Bac Giang has been turned into a field hospital.

Vietnam previously hosted the multisports competition in 2003. It has allocated a budget of around US$69 million (B2.1 billion) for the Games.

The SEA Games are expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes, from 11 countries, according to state media.

As well as Olympic disciplines, sports are likely to include billiards and snooker, bodybuilding, chess, bowling and kurash, an ancient form of Uzbek wrestling.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Perez arrives in title fight just in time to save Verstappen
War Elephants suffer World Cup qualifier blow
War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle
Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score
Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan
Leclerc pips Hamilton in crashed-out Baku
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns
Thailand’s women suffer double defeat and ‘racist gesture’
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games
Ricciardo in need of inspiration
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Osaka reveals ‘bouts of depression’ after shock French Open withdrawal
Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Suphanat bags a brace in draw

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued

@Foot Ask that question to those who were saved by them in the last decade. ...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

According to the AstraZeneca web site, the AZ is manufactured WITHIN Thailand by Siam Biosciences...(Read More)

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

Kurt,Thailand needs to build many more prisons if they would put everyone behind bars you asking for...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

Please Kurt,don't try to read between the lines if you do not even understand the original text....(Read More)

Phuket set for July reopening

I have received one AZ shot in Saudi Arabia. I have plane tickets and ready to spend a year's w...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

These press conferences are real good indicators when one read 'between the lines'. Not ela...(Read More)

NACC hits Prayut’s brother over assets

The pride of Thailand, 6 Generals, Senators, + a Minister-police captain with a Australian criminal ...(Read More)

Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued

NOW there are lifeguards? Where were they when Phuket was a tourist destination? TIT...(Read More)

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

That pick up driver is a dangerous traffic criminal, should send to prisom a few years, and forbidde...(Read More)

PM says sorry for hold-ups in jabs rollout

"So sorry." Very good to hear. I suspect he didn't have to say that to his military s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 