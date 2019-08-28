THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown

Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown

FOOTBALL Thailand suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Vietnam after extra-time in the final of the AFF Women's Championship in Chon Buri on Tuesday night (August 27).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 09:28AM

Thailand's Suchawadee Nildhamrong (right) in action against Vietnam. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand's Suchawadee Nildhamrong (right) in action against Vietnam. Photo: Bangkok Post

Huynh Nhu scored the winner after 93 minutes. Although she was sent off for taking off her shirt to celebrate the goal, the home team failed to get an equaliser.

 

Defending champions Thailand had several stars who featured in the World Cup, including forwards Suchawadee Nildhamrong (Miranda Nild) and Kanjana Sungngoen.

 

It was the Chaba Kaew's first tournament after their disastrous campaign at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

 

After France 2019, coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian and manager Nualphan Lamsam both quit.

 

They have been replaced by coach Naruepol Kaenson and manager Sirima Panichcheewa.

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

Meanwhile, Iranian women fans will be allowed to attend a men's football World Cup qualifying match in the Islamic republic in October, the official IRNA news agency quoted a Sports Ministry official as saying, amid heightened pressure from Fifa.

 

While foreign women have been allowed limited access to matches in Iran, Iranian women have been banned from stadiums when men's teams are playing since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

 

Fifa wrote to the Iranian Football Federation in June asking it to provide a timeline towards women being able to buy tickets for the qualifiers, or face consequences.

 

“Women can go to Tehran's Azadi stadium to watch the match between Iran's national team and Cambodia in October for the Qatar World Cup qualifier,” Deputy Sports Minister Jamshid Taghizadeh said.

 

Read original story here.

