Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears

Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears

FORMULA ONE: Vietnam’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organisers told AFP yesterday (Feb 18), avoiding the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix which was postponed over the deadly coronavirus.

Formula-One
By AFP

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 08:48AM

Vietnam is preparing to stage its first Formula One race in Hanoi. Photo: AFP

Vietnam is preparing to stage its first Formula One race in Hanoi. Photo: AFP

The race will be held as “scheduled” on April 5, Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix told AFP.

The virus, which has killed over 2,000 people in China, has trashed Asia’s sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of top events including the Shanghai grand prix and the Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens rugby.

But Vietnamese authorities said the country’s inaugural Formula One race would go ahead on schedule.

“The time for the... F1 race will not be postponed or delayed,” Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of Hanoi’s tourism department was quoted as saying by state media yesterday.

“Although this is a sports event, it has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi’s tourism,” he said, adding all measures will be taken to ensure the “safety of the event.”

QSI - Cooking Competition

AFP reporters saw workers erecting stands at the racetrack as construction continued this week.

The communist country will get its first taste of the glitz and glamour of Formula One, while the sport will attempt to reach new markets in Southeast Asia.

Hanoi has bet big on the event’s popularity, signing a 10-year, multi-million-dollar deal with Formula One last year which state media said would cost Vietnam $60 million (1.8 trillion baht)per year.

The fee has been picked up in full by the country’s largest private conglomerate, VinGroup.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto
Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus
Malaysian Open to proceed despite coronavirus fears
Man City ban opens the door for Spurs as Son strikes late winner at Villa
NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet
Seniors triumph in Phuket Open Pairs Championship
Revolution Muay Thai gym star Ibragimov hungry for world title

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 