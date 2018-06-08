FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Vietnam’s death row art

VIETNAM: Nguyen Truong Chinh proudly holds up intricately crafted animals, flowers and hearts – secret gifts made from plastic bags by a son on Vietnam’s death row.

deathcrimemurderviolenceculturepoliticsAFP

Sunday 10 June 2018, 01:00PM

This picture shows a collection of intricately crafted animals and flowers made by Nguyen Van Chuong, an inmate on Vietnam’s death row, in Hanoi. Photo: Nhac Nguyen / AFP

This picture shows a collection of intricately crafted animals and flowers made by Nguyen Van Chuong, an inmate on Vietnam’s death row, in Hanoi. Photo: Nhac Nguyen / AFP

The palm-sized creations that his son and other inmates have furtively made and smuggled out of their solitary cells offer a rare glimpse of prison life in Vietnam, believed to be one of the world’s leading executioners.

They’re also an emotional lifeline for desperate parents fighting to free the children they say have been wrongly convicted.

“Any time we receive the gifts from my son I feel like he’s here with me, like he’s come back home,” Chinh said, clenching his jaw to hold back tears.

His 35-year-old son Nguyen Van Chuong, convicted of murdering a police officer a decade ago, is one of a handful of prisoners known to have made the artwork that is officially banned on death row.

The families suspect they made the pieces with discarded plastic bags passed on by fellow prisoners, shredded and woven into figurines.

They were once smuggled out by prisoners released after serving their terms but relatives stopped receiving them a few years ago, leading Chinh and other parents to fear guards have cracked down on the forbidden prison pastime.

They’re too scared to ask about the practice during brief monthly visits closely monitored by prison staff.

But Chinh says the art still drives his decade-long fight to free his son, who he insists was nowhere near the scene of the crime he was convicted of.

“When I see the animals, I know somehow that my son is stable enough to create these things, that he is mentally strong,” said Chinh, sitting with a bag full of documents on his son’s case.

“They motivate our fight for justice.”

Little is known about Vietnam’s prison system, but in a rare report last year the Ministry of Public Security said 429 people were executed between August 2013 and June 2016.

That is an average of 147 per year – putting Vietnam among the world’s top executioners along with China and Iran.

Details about prison conditions are scarce and media access heavily restricted.

But the law requires death row inmates to be held in solitary confinement and monitored around the clock.

Prisoners deemed “dangerous” have one foot shackled for most of the day, released only for 15 minutes to bathe inside their cell, where they also eat and use the toilet.

“In many cases, acts of torture, coupled with the denial of medical care, have resulted in deaths in custody that are almost never investigated by the authorities,” Andrea Giorgetta from International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said.

The MPS report said 36 death row inmates died behind bars between 2011 and 2016, without saying how.

QSI International School Phuket

In letters to his family, Chuong said he was tortured in custody: hung upside down and naked with a dirty sock in his mouth and beaten during interrogation.

Police electrocuted his genitals and prodded him with needles until he confessed under duress, he wrote.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry rejected allegations of torture as “false information” in a statement and said it does not do anything to harm the “honour and dignity” of inmates.

Relatives of the death row artists say their work offers a necessary diversion from constant fear of execution.

Prisoners are given little notice before their execution, which since 2010 has been carried out by lethal injection.

Before then, inmates were awakened before dawn, given a final meal and a cigarette, tied to a post and shot by five officers, with one final “humane shot” to the head, according to a 2016 report by the Vietnam Committee on Human Rights.

Today locally manufactured drugs are used to kill prisoners, though advocates complained of inhumane deaths after a man reportedly took two hours to die in 2011.

It’s an unimaginable end for the families who refuse to give up hope their sons will one day be freed.

Nguyen Thi Loan has sent more than 1,500 letters to the government proclaiming the innocence of her son Ho Duy Hai, 32, and gave up her land, home and job as a vendor to fight for his release.

“I’m determined to seek justice and fairness for Ho Duy Hai until my last breath,” she said of her son who was jailed over the murder of two women in 2008.

His scheduled execution was called off at the 11th hour in 2014 by the president, raising hopes his case could be reopened.

In his earlier years in prison, Hai sent shrimp, fish and miniature horses as gifts to his lawyers, former teachers and relatives.

But she hasn’t received one in years and fears jailers have banned the practice.

“Making those gifts didn’t harm anyone. Why won’t they let my son do it?” she said in tears.

Supporters hope to raise awareness about Hai’s case through his artwork, which was put on display alongside Chuong’s pieces earlier this year at an underground show by activist artist Thinh Nguyen.

He started collecting the pieces from families years ago after he met them outside government offices calling for their sons’ release.

“When I put these animals on show, their stories are known,” Thinh said. “I look at these and I see a lot of hope.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Students spearhead largest-ever US protest for gun control
Officers shunted after photo ire
Army chief apologises for soldier’s death
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
Police look into money trail in Krabi massacre
Massive Kabul truck bomb kills 80, wounds hundreds
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
Myanmar rebuffs UN probe of crimes against Rohingya
DNA confirmation in screwdriver murder
Myanmar may be trying to ‘expel’ all Rohingya: UN expert
Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges
Malaysia police arrest woman over N. Korean killing
Army chief says Prawit in danger

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket

 