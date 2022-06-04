Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh

Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh

PHUKET The first Vietjet Air flight from Ho Chi Minh City after the pandemic landed in Phuket yesterday (June 3), marking the comeback of the service of four flights per week, serving reviving travel demand between Thailand and Vietnam.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 June 2022, 10:00AM

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket welcomed Vietjet’s first flight from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3. Photo: Phuket International Airport

« »

The inaugural flight from Ho Chi Minh City with 174 travelers on board landed in Phuket at 11.10am welcomed in person by Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode, Chief of Commercial and Financial Planning Department Wichitra Prateep Na Thalang and other relevant officials.

Vietjet was represented by Sutatta Thamchinda, Head of Corporate PR and Special Events at Thai Vietjet Air, the airport said in a notice on Facebook.

The Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket route will operate a return flight every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with a flight duration of approximately two hours per leg.

Ho Chi Minh City flights VJ809 will depart at 9am and land at 10.55am, Phuket flights VJ808 will depart at noon and land at 1.50pm. So far these are the only flights operated by Vietjet to and from Phuket.

The resumed direct international service uses Airbus A320 aircrafts with 180 seats, no business-class availabe. Tickets start from B480 without taxes and fees and B2,000 with taxes and fees included.

According to Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Reports, the island welcomed just 118 Vietnamese travelers during May 1-31.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong
Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover
Government denies oversupply of vaccine
Police close Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on eve of Tiananmen anniversary
Shots fired as police pursue suspect in Rawai
Illegal migrant roundup as murder investigation intensifies
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages
Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance
Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday
PM defends military procurement budget
Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, one death

 

Phuket community
Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Fascinated " Go out earlier " Lol ! You are definitely not someone who likes to party,...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

Throwing 3 people in jail because they were in the same condo where 1 gram of marijuana was found in...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

What a RTP mess. To arrest 3 foreign tourists because a 1.1 gram stuff was found in the room? Arrest...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

What a load of cosmetic power crab by a handsitting Official. And the word 'Universal' made ...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

Seems the chairman of PEBA doesn't know what is really going on at Bangla. Or he pretends. Drin...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

What a load of B/S. Every Bar in Soi Bangla now close at 2am. They have no regard for the midnight ...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

Interesting to note.....very few people people wearing masks last night in Bangla Road and the Polic...(Read More)

Government denies oversupply of vaccine

Think it is good to have vacines 'abundance' as stil many people across country not yet got ...(Read More)

17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market

property in this island are half of scam in all senses... ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

soon they will probably just rebrand with other management company/chain and pay less fees the prev...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 