Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh

PHUKET The first Vietjet Air flight from Ho Chi Minh City after the pandemic landed in Phuket yesterday (June 3), marking the comeback of the service of four flights per week, serving reviving travel demand between Thailand and Vietnam.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 June 2022, 10:00AM

The inaugural flight from Ho Chi Minh City with 174 travelers on board landed in Phuket at 11.10am welcomed in person by Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode, Chief of Commercial and Financial Planning Department Wichitra Prateep Na Thalang and other relevant officials.

Vietjet was represented by Sutatta Thamchinda, Head of Corporate PR and Special Events at Thai Vietjet Air, the airport said in a notice on Facebook.

The Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket route will operate a return flight every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with a flight duration of approximately two hours per leg.

Ho Chi Minh City flights VJ809 will depart at 9am and land at 10.55am, Phuket flights VJ808 will depart at noon and land at 1.50pm. So far these are the only flights operated by Vietjet to and from Phuket.

The resumed direct international service uses Airbus A320 aircrafts with 180 seats, no business-class availabe. Tickets start from B480 without taxes and fees and B2,000 with taxes and fees included.

According to Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Reports, the island welcomed just 118 Vietnamese travelers during May 1-31.