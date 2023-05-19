333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Vietjet’s first flight from Hanoi lands in Phuket

PHUKET: Vietjet’s inaugural direct flight from Hanoi arrived in Phuket yesterday (May 19), bringing 94 passengers to the island, the Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) reported.

transporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 May 2023, 09:00AM

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod came to the airport to greet Vietjet’s first passengers from Hanoi on May 19. Photo: AoT Phuket

Vietjet’s prices on Phuket-Hanoi and Hanoi-Phuket flights. Image: Vietjet website

Flight VJ927 departed from Hanoi to embark on the HAN-HKT route, landing at Gate 15 at Phuket International Airport at 2.15pm yesterday (May 19).

A total of 94 passengers were onboard the flight and were warmly welcomed and presented with gifts by the official representatives of Phuket International Airport and Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod.

Vietjet has become the first airline to offer a direct service between Hanoi and Phuket. An Airbus A320 departs from Noi Bai International Airport at 11.35am with a scheduled landing at 2.40pm. The plane then takes off for the return journey at 5.45pm, with a scheduled arrival at 6.35pm.

Vietjet currently operates the only direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket, offering two-hour flights daily. In addition to Phuket, the airline provides weekly flights from Vietnam’s major cities to Bangkok, as well as a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand.

