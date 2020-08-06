BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

BANGKOK: A video spreading on social media shows men hastily removing the security cameras at a gambling den in Bangkok’s Yannawa district where four people were shot dead on Monday night, one of them an off-duty police major.

policecrimeviolencedeathhomicide
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 August 2020, 03:06PM

Police investigators and forensic experts arrive to collect evidence at a gambling den where four people, including a police major, were killed in a shooting in Yannawa district on Monday night. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Police investigators and forensic experts arrive to collect evidence at a gambling den where four people, including a police major, were killed in a shooting in Yannawa district on Monday night. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

“Remove all (cameras),” says a man in the video. “Use pliers to cut all electrical wires,” another says, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Any motorcyclists have chains? Use them to lock the doors,” the man added.

The clip, clearly taken surreptitiously,  also shows men taking some equipment away. A blood-stained Baccarat table was found dumped behind the building.

The video seems to explain why police were able to say they found no security cameras inside the premises when they arrived 30 minutes after the fatal shootout.  

There had been about two dozen cameras inside and outside the building.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra yesterday (Aug 5) admitted that the cameras were missing.

 A police major was killed by a man he had reportedly been arguing with over a gambling debt. Two women were also hit and killed. The shooter was then shot dead by another man, said to be a casino employee, who fled the building.

Former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit told Spring News on Wednesday the gambling den had been operating for over 20 years and was run by a man known as "Hia Tee".

Lt Gen Pakapong yesterday said that his officers were working as speedily as possible to discover the circumstances in which the police officer was killed, along with three others, at the illegal casino on Rama III Road on Monday night.

The dead officer has been named as Pol Maj Watthanaset Samniangprasert, 32, an interrogation inspector at Samae Dam police station, who is reported to have frequently gambled at the venue.

QSI International School Phuket

The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casino, its owner would be charged. 

Most recently, the four-storey building in Yannawa district, where the ground-floor den is located, was leased to a man named Tor, who opened what became a popular casino.

Police say that late Monday night, a man of Chinese appearance shot dead Pol Maj Watthanaset and two other people before being shot dead himself by another man who fled the premises and is still at large. 

It is believed that a personal feud motivated the gunman to kill Pol Maj Watthanaset.

The three other dead were identified as Peeraya Noomlamul, 44, Thaworn Seesod, 51, and Cambodian woman Mao Salaepao, 29.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said yesterday that the building owner and those known to have gambled there would be questioned in connection with the case.

The commissioner confirmed it took police half an hour to reach the den after being told of the shooting. A blood-stained Baccarat table was reportedly found dumped behind the building.

Outspoken former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit and former metropolitan police officer Santhana Prayoonrat will be invited to provide information about such gambling dens. They have often given media interviews on the subject, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

He said all relevant facts would be studied before any conclusion was drawn on whether police had failed to suppress the den’s activities. Those who had destroyed vital evidence would also be identified and charged.

A committee investigating alleged police involvement in casinos generally is different from the one investigating this particular shooting spree.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 06 August 2020 - 17:47:39 

Oh yeah..."The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casino, its owner would be charged."  Here's how the dialogue starts when you have the police investigating the police. Of course the police knew everything about this place, everyone knows how it works. Cops are busy looking for a Burmese scapegoat right now.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gambling den shootout video? When will Thailand allow more foreigners? || August 6
Phuket people petition for debt relief for COVID-affected businesses
Man killed by coconut tree
Health conference expected to bring 10,000 visitors to Phuket
Man arrested for impersonating police in two robberies
‘Safe and Sealed’ brings hope for tourism revival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother jumps in well to save son! Unpaid Patong workers? 7 new Thailand Covid cases || August 5
Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala
More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket
Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold
Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry
Two huge explosions in Beirut kill 78, injure thousands
Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle
Mother jumps into 30m well to save son
Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments

 

Phuket community
Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

Oh yeah..."The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casi...(Read More)

Four Points by Sheraton opens 600-room resort in Patong

Agreed. Horrible timing for such a huge and massive resort to show up on the market. Smaller guestho...(Read More)

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

Suvarnabhumi's website reports quite a lot of actual international arrivals and departures, incl...(Read More)

‘Safe and Sealed’ brings hope for tourism revival

another dose of wishful thinking, who on earth would pay twice the price to be herded to third rate ...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

SEC2, a electric- and water bill not show or you are Thai or Foreigner. It even can be a bill from ...(Read More)

Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry

Where is the 3rd lorry, with another 45 tons of garbage blocks ? Were the lorries not secured to th...(Read More)

Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments

How is this unacceptable employers behaviour possible on Phuket? A shameful situation. Phuket Provin...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

When you see the photo., it is plain thick skin racism/discriminatory/ anti foreign tourist. Time fo...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA, a tanker ship with all tanks secured/closed, has always reserve buoyancy, no matter how littl...(Read More)

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

CaptainJack69, normal foreigners still not allowed to fly in. These repatriation flights are probab...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 