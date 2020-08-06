Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

BANGKOK: A video spreading on social media shows men hastily removing the security cameras at a gambling den in Bangkok’s Yannawa district where four people were shot dead on Monday night, one of them an off-duty police major.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 August 2020, 03:06PM

Police investigators and forensic experts arrive to collect evidence at a gambling den where four people, including a police major, were killed in a shooting in Yannawa district on Monday night. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

“Remove all (cameras),” says a man in the video. “Use pliers to cut all electrical wires,” another says, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Any motorcyclists have chains? Use them to lock the doors,” the man added.

The clip, clearly taken surreptitiously, also shows men taking some equipment away. A blood-stained Baccarat table was found dumped behind the building.

The video seems to explain why police were able to say they found no security cameras inside the premises when they arrived 30 minutes after the fatal shootout.

There had been about two dozen cameras inside and outside the building.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra yesterday (Aug 5) admitted that the cameras were missing.

A police major was killed by a man he had reportedly been arguing with over a gambling debt. Two women were also hit and killed. The shooter was then shot dead by another man, said to be a casino employee, who fled the building.

Former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit told Spring News on Wednesday the gambling den had been operating for over 20 years and was run by a man known as "Hia Tee".

Lt Gen Pakapong yesterday said that his officers were working as speedily as possible to discover the circumstances in which the police officer was killed, along with three others, at the illegal casino on Rama III Road on Monday night.

The dead officer has been named as Pol Maj Watthanaset Samniangprasert, 32, an interrogation inspector at Samae Dam police station, who is reported to have frequently gambled at the venue.

The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casino, its owner would be charged.

Most recently, the four-storey building in Yannawa district, where the ground-floor den is located, was leased to a man named Tor, who opened what became a popular casino.

Police say that late Monday night, a man of Chinese appearance shot dead Pol Maj Watthanaset and two other people before being shot dead himself by another man who fled the premises and is still at large.

It is believed that a personal feud motivated the gunman to kill Pol Maj Watthanaset.

The three other dead were identified as Peeraya Noomlamul, 44, Thaworn Seesod, 51, and Cambodian woman Mao Salaepao, 29.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said yesterday that the building owner and those known to have gambled there would be questioned in connection with the case.

The commissioner confirmed it took police half an hour to reach the den after being told of the shooting. A blood-stained Baccarat table was reportedly found dumped behind the building.

Outspoken former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit and former metropolitan police officer Santhana Prayoonrat will be invited to provide information about such gambling dens. They have often given media interviews on the subject, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

He said all relevant facts would be studied before any conclusion was drawn on whether police had failed to suppress the den’s activities. Those who had destroyed vital evidence would also be identified and charged.

A committee investigating alleged police involvement in casinos generally is different from the one investigating this particular shooting spree.